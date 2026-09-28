



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated on Sunday that India is neither a status quoist power nor a revisionist one, describing the nation instead as a civilizational power.





Speaking at the NDTV Defence Summit in New Delhi, he articulated that the country's ultimate objective is to rise without rupture and to foster positive change without conflict.





Elaborating on India's standing in the emerging global order, he emphasised that the core aim of the nation's rise is not to dismantle the existing order or outpace other countries, but to pursue collective and inclusive growth. He envisioned a scenario where India advances while simultaneously propelling the entire world forward alongside it.





Addressing the evolving dynamics of modern warfare, the defence minister noted that current military conflicts extend well beyond conventional soldier-versus-soldier engagements. Today's warfare spans land, air, sea, space, cyber, electronic, and information domains, whilst heavily integrating artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, precision weaponry, and drones.





Highlighting the critical importance of technological superiority, he asserted that future security landscapes and battlefields will be intrinsically technology-driven, granting a decisive battlefield advantage to nations that lead in technological innovation.





Consequently, India's defence strategy focuses beyond present-day weaponry to remain thoroughly future-ready.





On the topic of hypersonic technology, he pointed out that India has successfully executed a flight trial of a long-range hypersonic missile alongside testing a long-duration scramjet engine.





To bolster these strategic goals, the government has allocated a record ₹7,85,000 crore for the Ministry of Defence in the current budget, reserving 75% of the capital acquisition budget—amounting to approximately ₹1,39,000 crore—specifically for domestic defence industries.





He further underscored that the Indian armed forces are continuously strengthening their capabilities and preparedness across all dimensions, whether in contact or non-contact, or kinetic or non-kinetic warfare.





To foster self-reliance, the defence ministry has championed various Start-Up initiatives and indigenised thousands of defence components, moving from chips to naval ships to attain strategic autonomy.





Major technological hubs, including Bangalore, continue to drive this domestic innovation and production, supporting the military's long-term strategy for 5th-generation warfare and future 6th-generation fighter jet development.





Across the country, thousands of tons of defence hardware are being produced domestically to ensure sustainable operational readiness.





PTI







