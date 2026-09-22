



In a major expansion move within India's maritime and engineering landscape, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited announced on Tuesday that it is targeting the addition of over 550 employees across white-collar and blue-collar roles by March 2027, as reported by PTI.





The company, formerly known as Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited, is actively scaling up its human capital reserves as it expands its core operations encompassing new build shipbuilding, vessel repairs, and extensive refit projects.





The recruitment drive spans a diverse spectrum of corporate, technical, and shop floor disciplines. The shipyard is aggressively strengthening its internal competencies in key managerial and engineering functions, including project management, naval design, supply chain management, heavy fabrication, and civil works.





Simultaneously, the company is ramping up its hiring across specialised blue-collar skilled trades, focusing specifically on precision welding, structural fitting, and complex pipework installations.





Beyond its direct internal workforce expansion, the scaled execution of ongoing industrial projects at the company is projected to generate substantial indirect employment opportunities.





The enterprise estimates that its expanding project pipeline will trigger the creation of at least 5,000 additional jobs over the next two to three years through its extensive vendor network and regional supply-chain partners, providing a strong economic impetus to the local industrial ecosystem.





To build a sustainable pipeline of workforce talent, the company previously launched SWAVALAMBAN last year, a structured talent development and training program supported by government bodies and academic institutions.





This program is aimed at fostering a skilled, self-reliant domestic maritime workforce by consolidating candidate sourcing, pre-onboarding, technical induction, mentorship, and final shop floor deployment into a unified career journey.





The initiative has already trained over 100 diploma, graduate, and postgraduate engineers alongside industrial technicians, reducing classroom-to-shop-floor transition time by 30 per cent, and aligns closely with the Maritime India Vision 2030 target of creating 280 Lakh jobs across the blue economy.





Operating from its sprawling 600-acre facility located strategically near Pipavav on the west coast of India along major global trade routes, the company remains a primary heavy engineering entity.





The shipyard houses the largest dry dock in the country, measuring 662 metres in length and 65 metres in breadth, along with an unmatched fabrication capacity of 1,64,000 tons per annum, supported by a heavy-lift 600-ton Goliath Crane.





Supported by recent board approvals to secure a Rupee term loan of ₹1,150 Crores from the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development to finance operational scaling, the company continues to position itself as a key pillar in India's defence and maritime manufacturing capabilities.





Agencies







