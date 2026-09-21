



Japan Air Self-Defence Force Chief General Takehiro Morita has described India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS as a symbol of technological innovation and the embodiment of the Make in India initiative. His remarks came after he flew the fighter aircraft during the ongoing Indo-Japan bilateral air exercise ‘Veer Guardian-2026’ at Jodhpur.





General Morita, alongside Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, took off from Air Force Station Jodhpur in TEJAS earlier in the day.





The joint flight marked a significant operational interaction between the two air forces and underscored the growing depth of their defence partnership.





In his joint statement following the drill, General Morita expressed gratitude for the opportunity to fly the Indian fighter. He emphasised that TEJAS, as an aircraft born from indigenous defence capabilities, represents India’s technological innovation and the spirit of the Make in India program.





Reflecting on his experience aboard TEJAS, the JASDF Chief said the flight gave him a deeper appreciation of the efforts of personnel from India’s military and defence industry who contributed to the aircraft’s development. He acknowledged the collective dedication that made the fighter a reality.





General Morita also praised the training environment of the Indian Air Force. He noted that the experience demonstrated the value of the exercise for the Japan Air Self-Defence Force and described the flight as a symbol of trust and friendship between the two air services.





He highlighted that Veer Guardian is the second bilateral fighter exercise between India and Japan. More importantly, it marks the first-ever deployment of Koku-Jieitai fighters to India, a milestone in bilateral defence cooperation.





The exercise builds upon earlier engagements such as the Shinyuu Maitri bilateral program initiated in 2018. General Morita recalled that the deployment of Japanese fighters to India had been a long-standing aspiration, particularly after Indian Air Force fighters visited Japan three years ago.





He stressed that advanced training deepens mutual understanding, strengthens trust, and enhances practical cooperation. He added that this deployment represents a new stage in defence collaboration between the two nations.





The ongoing exercise involves frontline fighter aircraft from both countries. The Indian Air Force is participating with TEJAS, Su-30MKI and Rafale jets, while the JASDF has deployed its F-2A fighters. The drills focus on advanced operational training and professional exchanges.





General Morita stated that the bilateral engagement has moved beyond basic exchanges towards practical cooperation and tactical training. He emphasised that increasingly sophisticated training has advanced cooperation between the two air services.





He concluded that such exercises contribute to the ability of both countries to support peace and stability in the region. The exercise also reflects the broader strategic partnership between India and Japan, both of whom share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.





ANI







