



Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to pay a state visit to the United States from 23 to 25 September at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, according to an official announcement issued by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





The visit is being closely watched around the world as it brings together the leaders of the world's two largest economies at a time when trade, technology, artificial intelligence and geopolitical competition remain at the centre of the bilateral relationship.





The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that Xi will travel to the United States for a three-day state visit, marking one of the most significant diplomatic engagements between Washington and Beijing in recent years. The visit comes as both governments seek to maintain communication channels and manage areas of disagreement while exploring opportunities for cooperation.





The announcement follows months of diplomatic engagement between the two countries. Chinese officials have described the exchange of visits by the two leaders within a relatively short period as a significant development in bilateral relations and an opportunity to strengthen dialogue at the highest political level.





Ahead of Xi's arrival, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng is leading a delegation to the United States from 19 to 23 September for economic and trade consultations with American officials. According to China's Ministry of Commerce, the discussions are intended to address trade and economic issues of mutual concern and are being conducted under the broader framework established by the two heads of state.





The timing is particularly noteworthy because He Lifeng's negotiations overlap with the beginning of Xi's state visit. This overlap highlights the importance both governments are placing on economic ties and suggests that trade issues will feature prominently in discussions during the presidential meetings.





Chinese officials have stated that the trade consultations are guided by consensus previously reached between Xi and Trump. The talks are expected to cover key economic issues affecting both countries, including market access, tariffs, industrial cooperation and broader commercial relations.





The visit comes amid a period of cautious stabilisation in US-China relations. Although tensions remain over technology, security and strategic competition, both governments have recently demonstrated an interest in maintaining regular engagement and preventing disagreements from escalating into broader confrontation.





On 18 September, President Trump expressed optimism regarding relations with China and indicated that he expected significant discussions to take place during Xi's visit to the White House. Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump stated that Washington was "doing very well with China" and emphasised his personal relationship with the Chinese leader.





Trump said he anticipated multiple agreements and important discussions during the visit. According to the US President, the meeting is expected to generate substantive outcomes rather than merely serving as a ceremonial diplomatic event.





The American leader stressed that he and Xi have maintained a positive working relationship over the years. He expressed confidence that this relationship would contribute to productive talks and potentially lead to further agreements between the two nations.





Trump also addressed the issue of tariffs, one of the most contentious aspects of US-China economic relations in recent years. He recalled that tariffs imposed on Chinese goods had previously reached as high as 145 per cent before being reduced.





According to Trump, such tariff levels were placing substantial pressure on the Chinese economy. He stated that although the measures were having the intended effect, he believed the rate had become excessively punitive and therefore should not remain at that level indefinitely.





Trade remains one of the defining issues in the bilateral relationship. Over the past decade, the two countries have experienced periods of escalating tariff measures, negotiations and partial agreements. While some disputes have eased, disagreements over industrial policy, manufacturing competitiveness and market access continue to shape the relationship.





Xi's trip is particularly significant because it represents his first visit to the White House in more than a decade. The visit will therefore carry considerable symbolic value alongside its diplomatic and economic importance.





Senior US officials have indicated that discussions between the two leaders are expected to focus on trade, artificial intelligence and Taiwan, all of which remain highly sensitive topics in relations between Washington and Beijing.





Artificial intelligence has emerged as a major area of strategic competition between the two powers. Both countries are investing heavily in advanced AI technologies, semiconductor development and next-generation computing capabilities. The subject is expected to feature prominently as policymakers seek to establish frameworks that balance competition with stability.





Taiwan is also likely to be among the most closely watched issues during the talks. The self-governed island remains a central point of disagreement between China and the United States, with Beijing maintaining its longstanding position on reunification while Washington continues its policy of supporting Taiwan's defensive capabilities.





The summit follows Trump's own visit to Beijing in May, during which he was hosted by Xi at the Great Hall of the People. That visit was viewed as an important step in restoring momentum to high-level diplomatic engagement between the two countries.





During the Beijing meetings, the two leaders agreed to pursue what they described as a "constructive, strategic and stable relationship". Both sides emphasised the importance of maintaining dialogue despite areas of disagreement.





Xi's visit to Washington is widely viewed as a reciprocal gesture following Trump's trip to China. The state visit is expected to include formal ceremonies, high-level meetings and discussions involving senior officials from both governments.





Analysts believe the summit could influence the direction of global trade, technology competition and geopolitical stability. Together, the United States and China account for a substantial share of global economic output, making developments in their relationship highly consequential for international markets and supply chains.





The meetings will also be closely monitored by allies and partners across Asia, Europe and other regions, as policy decisions taken by Washington and Beijing often have far-reaching implications for international commerce, security arrangements and technological development.





With trade negotiations already under way through Vice Premier He Lifeng's delegation and expectations building on both sides, Xi Jinping's upcoming state visit is shaping up to be one of the most consequential diplomatic events of the year, offering both powers an opportunity to advance dialogue, manage differences and explore areas of mutual interest while addressing some of the most challenging issues in contemporary international relations.





ANI











