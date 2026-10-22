



According to Philippine media reports, internal war games conducted by the Philippine Marine Corps have indicated that the Indian-made BrahMos supersonic anti-ship missile possesses the ability to penetrate the air-defence systems of Chinese guided-missile destroyers, including some of the People's Liberation Army Navy's most capable surface combatants.





The simulations were carried out as part of the Philippine military's efforts to improve operational proficiency with its newly acquired BrahMos missile batteries, which were purchased from India under a $375 million defence agreement signed in 2022.





Reports emerging from the exercises suggest that, in several simulated engagements, the BrahMos missile was assessed as the only available weapon capable of successfully reaching its target after facing layered air-defence systems deployed aboard Chinese warships.





While specific details of the internal simulation scenarios have not been publicly disclosed, the findings have attracted attention because of the growing strategic competition between Manila and Beijing in the South China Sea.





The exercises form part of a broader effort by the Philippines to strengthen its coastal strike capabilities and establish a credible maritime deterrent against increasingly sophisticated naval threats operating in disputed waters.





The BrahMos missile, jointly developed by India and Russia, is widely regarded as one of the fastest operational anti-ship cruise missiles in service. Its combination of supersonic speed, low-altitude flight profile and manoeuvrability during the terminal phase makes interception significantly more challenging than slower subsonic missile systems.





Philippine military planners have increasingly been focused on integrating the missile into a wider network of surveillance and targeting assets. This approach is intended to ensure that coastal missile batteries can engage hostile naval forces at extended ranges while remaining dispersed and difficult to locate.





Recent Philippine and United States training activities have provided additional insight into how Manila intends to employ the BrahMos operationally.





During bilateral exercises conducted in Northern Luzon, Philippine and American forces rehearsed the creation of a maritime strike kill chain using unmanned aerial systems and intelligence assets to locate, identify and track simulated hostile naval formations.





The activity involved generating targeting information for ground-launched BrahMos missiles through drone surveillance, demonstrating how a networked sensor-to-shooter architecture could be employed during a future maritime contingency.





The simulated Chinese naval task group used during separate training activities reportedly included Type-052D guided-missile destroyers, a Type-054A frigate and a Type-901 fast combat support ship. These vessels represent some of the principal surface combatant classes deployed by the People's Liberation Army Navy.





Although public reporting has not confirmed that Type-055 destroyers were specifically included in every exercise scenario, the discussion surrounding the war games has centred on the missile's ability to challenge even the most advanced Chinese naval air-defence systems.





The Type-055 is widely considered China's premier large surface combatant. Equipped with a powerful radar suite, extensive vertical launch capacity and advanced air-defence missiles, the vessel is designed to provide area air-defence protection for carrier strike groups and major naval formations.





The Philippine Marine Corps' assessment is therefore significant because it suggests that supersonic anti-ship missiles such as BrahMos could complicate the defensive calculations of even heavily protected surface action groups.





Military analysts have long argued that speed remains one of BrahMos's greatest advantages. Travelling at roughly three times the speed of sound, the missile compresses the reaction time available to defending warships, reducing the window for detection, tracking and engagement.





The Philippines has already received and operationalised its first BrahMos battery, while infrastructure development and deployment planning continue at additional locations across the archipelago.





Strategically positioned coastal missile units could allow Manila to monitor and, if necessary, threaten hostile naval vessels operating near critical maritime approaches, including areas facing the South China Sea and the Luzon Strait.





The growing emphasis on integrating drones, surveillance platforms and long-range precision strike systems reflects a broader shift in Philippine defence planning towards an archipelagic defence strategy focused on sea denial rather than direct naval confrontation.





As tensions with China continue over disputed maritime territories, the BrahMos missile is increasingly being viewed by Philippine defence planners as a central component of the country's maritime deterrence posture.





The war game results, if reflective of real-world performance, underscore why the BrahMos has gained a reputation as one of the most formidable coastal-defence missile systems currently available and why its deployment is closely watched across the Indo-Pacific region.





Agencies







