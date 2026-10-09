



Chennai-based aerospace Start-Up Waterfly Technologies is developing SEN-1X, an electric Wing-in-Ground (WIG) sea-glider designed for coastal transport, logistics, amphibious patrol and surveillance operations.





Founded in 2025 by Harish Rajesh, Keshav Kumar Choudhary and Harshin N, the company is incubated at IIT-Madras. Waterfly is focused on creating a new category of marine transport that combines the speed of aircraft with the operational economics of ships.





Unlike conventional aircraft, which require runways for take-off and landing, WIG craft operate just above the water's surface by exploiting the ground-effect phenomenon. This aerodynamic effect increases lift and reduces drag when an aircraft flies very close to a surface.





SEN-1X has been designed to cruise approximately 2 to 5 metres above the water. By remaining within this ground-effect zone, the aircraft can generate additional lift while lowering aerodynamic resistance, enabling high-speed travel across water without the need for traditional airport infrastructure.





According to the aircraft's reported design specifications, SEN-1X is intended to carry payloads of up to four tons, achieve speeds of up to 250 knots, equivalent to around 463 km/h, and operate over distances of roughly 1,500 km. These figures represent design targets and not demonstrated flight performance.





Waterfly believes the platform could serve a wide range of civilian applications, including tourism services, emergency medical transport and rapid cargo movement between coastal destinations. Its ability to operate directly from water could improve connectivity in regions where conventional aviation infrastructure is limited.





The company also sees significant potential in defence and security roles. Operating only a few metres above the surface, the craft is being designed for amphibious patrol, coastal monitoring and surveillance missions across shallow-water and littoral environments.





For logistics operations, Waterfly envisions the aircraft transporting cargo, personnel and equipment efficiently across dispersed locations. The company has additionally identified contested logistics as a potential defence use case, enabling distributed movement of troops and payloads.





Waterfly argues that the combination of improved efficiency, potentially lower maintenance requirements and amphibious operating capability could make WIG technology an attractive option for both commercial and government operators.





Looking further ahead, the Start-Up plans to develop a hydrogen-electric WIG craft with a capacity of 3,000 tons aimed at the intercontinental air cargo market.





The company believes future generations of its technology could deliver transport that is significantly faster and more affordable than conventional air freight while supporting the use of more sustainable energy sources.





The project reflects growing interest in ground-effect vehicles globally, where developers are exploring alternatives that bridge the gap between maritime and aviation transport by offering faster transit times while avoiding many of the infrastructure requirements associated with traditional aircraft operations.





Agencies







