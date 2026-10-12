



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has initiated work on a new celestial object tracking system centred on a highly capable two-axis altitude-azimuth mount designed for precision observation and tracking applications.





The mount is required to incorporate high-resolution encoders with accuracy of 0.1 arcsecond or better, enabling exceptionally precise positional feedback during observation and tracking operations.





A minimum slew rate of 20° per second has been specified, allowing the system to rapidly reposition and acquire celestial targets across the sky while maintaining operational responsiveness.





The platform must simultaneously support dual payloads weighing 45 kg and 30 kg, facilitating the installation of two telescope systems or complementary optical instruments on a single mount.





Pointing performance requirements are stringent, with the system expected to achieve accuracy below 25 arcseconds RMS. Tracking accuracy must remain below 5 arcseconds RMS over a continuous two-minute period, ensuring reliable observation of moving celestial objects.





The overall dimensions of the mount are restricted to a maximum of 1500 × 1500 × 1000 mm, while total weight must remain below 100 kg. These constraints are intended to provide a compact and comparatively transportable solution without compromising precision.





The design must also incorporate comprehensive safety interlocks to protect equipment and operators during operation and maintenance activities.





Connectivity requirements include support for both USB 3.0 and Ethernet interfaces, enabling seamless integration with observatory control systems, data-processing platforms and remote monitoring networks.





The tracking solution will integrate GPS and PPS timing inputs to provide accurate time synchronisation, a critical requirement for precise celestial tracking and coordinated observation activities.





Operational requirements specify compatibility with standard single-phase electrical power supplies and reliable performance within an ambient temperature range of 0°C to +35°C.





The mount must support dual-telescope installation, allowing simultaneous use of multiple optical payloads for enhanced observation flexibility and mission efficiency.





In addition to the hardware requirements, the programme mandates the provision of software development kits, device drivers and application programming interfaces, ensuring interoperability with existing astronomical, tracking and control software environments.





The project reflects DRDO’s continuing focus on advanced electro-optical tracking technologies, high-accuracy positioning systems and indigenous observational capabilities for monitoring and studying celestial objects with greater precision and reliability.





Agencies







