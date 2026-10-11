



Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced that Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer S.A. will acquire a 51 per cent equity stake in Novavayu Aerospace Limited (NAL), a step-down wholly owned subsidiary operating under Mahindra Defence Systems Limited (MDSL).





The transaction marks a significant development in the growing aerospace cooperation between the two companies.





The investment is expected to be completed on or before 1 December 2026, following which Novavayu Aerospace will no longer remain a wholly owned subsidiary of MDSL.





Instead, the company will transition into an associate entity of Mahindra Defence Systems, with Embraer becoming the majority shareholder.





NAL was incorporated on 29 July 2026 as a wholly owned subsidiary of MDSL.





Mahindra Defence Systems itself is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra Advanced Technologies Limited, which in turn is wholly owned by Mahindra & Mahindra.





The proposed acquisition has been structured through an investment agreement signed between the parties.





Mahindra clarified that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.





The company also stated that Embraer is not related to Mahindra's promoter group or associated companies.





As a recently established entity, Novavayu Aerospace did not exist during the financial year ended 31 March 2026 and therefore made no contribution to Mahindra & Mahindra's consolidated turnover, revenue, income, net worth or profits for that period.





The company has also not generated any operational revenue since its incorporation.





The development is being viewed as a strategic step that strengthens Embraer's long-term industrial presence in India while giving Mahindra access to a deeper aerospace partnership with one of the world's leading aircraft manufacturers.





The move comes as Embraer and Mahindra continue to explore opportunities in India's military aviation sector, particularly around future transport aircraft requirements and potential local aerospace manufacturing initiatives.





The transaction is scheduled to close by 1 December 2026, after which Novavayu Aerospace will operate under a new ownership structure with Embraer holding a controlling 51 per cent stake and Mahindra Defence retaining the remaining interest.





Agencies







