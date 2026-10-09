



EndureAir Systems and Maraal Aerospace have entered into a collaboration to develop High-Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) systems, combining their respective strengths in unmanned aerial vehicle technology, aerospace engineering and system development.





The partnership is aimed at creating indigenous high-altitude, long-endurance platforms capable of delivering persistent surveillance, communications and connectivity across vast or remote regions. The initiative reflects growing private-sector efforts to strengthen India's sovereign aerospace capabilities.





HAPS platforms are unmanned aircraft designed to operate in the stratosphere for extended periods, offering many of the advantages of satellites while remaining within the Earth's atmosphere. Unlike conventional satellites, these systems can be recovered, serviced and reused, reducing operational limitations and improving flexibility.





A key advantage of HAPS technology is its ability to remain over a specific area for prolonged durations. This makes it particularly valuable for wide-area surveillance, border monitoring, maritime observation and security missions requiring continuous aerial presence.





The systems being developed could also support communications and connectivity in locations where conventional terrestrial infrastructure is difficult or uneconomical to deploy. Such capabilities can prove valuable during disaster response operations, in remote regions and in areas with limited network coverage.





EndureAir will contribute its expertise in UAV technologies and system integration, while Maraal Aerospace brings advanced aerospace engineering capabilities and experience in long-endurance solar-powered unmanned platforms.





Developing HAPS aircraft requires specialised engineering solutions, including highly efficient propulsion systems, lightweight airframe structures, advanced avionics and sophisticated energy-management technologies. Power generation, storage and distribution remain among the most critical design challenges for sustained high-altitude operations.





Solar-powered HAPS platforms must balance aerodynamic efficiency with sufficient surface area for solar arrays while carrying adequate energy storage systems to maintain uninterrupted operations through night-time periods. These requirements are central to achieving multi-week or even multi-month endurance.





The collaboration highlights increasing industry interest in bridging the operational gap between conventional UAVs and satellites. HAPS platforms can offer persistent coverage, rapid deployment, lower operating costs and greater flexibility than many traditional alternatives.





The project represents another significant step in the development of indigenous high-altitude, long-endurance aerospace technologies, supporting future requirements across the aerospace, defence and security sectors while reinforcing India's push towards self-reliance in advanced unmanned systems.





Agencies







