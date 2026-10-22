



A recent intelligence assessment has drawn a sharp comparison between Pakistan’s newly tested Fateh-2-ER missile and India’s Agni-P ballistic missile, concluding that the Pakistani system remains significantly behind its Indian counterpart across several critical performance parameters.





The report states that the Fateh-2-ER falls short of the Agni-P in terms of speed, operational range, targeting accuracy and the ability to penetrate advanced Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) networks.





Pakistan recently conducted a test of the extended-range variant of the Fateh-2 missile as part of its broader effort to expand its long-range conventional strike capability.





Islamabad has promoted the missile as a major advance in its indigenous missile inventory, with officials highlighting its manoeuvrability and claimed ability to overcome enemy air-defence systems.





However, the assessment indicates that the actual capabilities of the Fateh-2-ER remain considerably below those demonstrated by India’s latest generation of ballistic missile technology.





The Agni-P, also known as Agni-Prime, represents one of the most advanced missile systems developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation.





Designed as a new-generation canisterised ballistic missile, the Agni-P incorporates advanced propulsion systems, improved guidance technologies and modern navigation architecture.





According to the assessment, the Agni-P enjoys a substantial advantage in range, enabling it to engage strategic targets at significantly greater distances than the Fateh-2-ER.





The Indian missile is also believed to achieve much higher velocities during various phases of flight, substantially reducing reaction times available to enemy missile-defence operators.





Speed continues to play a crucial role in missile survivability, particularly during the terminal phase when interception attempts are most likely to occur. The report further highlights the Agni-P’s superior accuracy, which is attributed to advanced guidance systems and a highly refined navigation package.





Greater accuracy allows a missile to achieve mission objectives with increased effectiveness while reducing the requirement for larger warheads.





Intelligence analysts noted that one of the most important areas of difference lies in the ability to defeat modern missile-defence networks.





The Agni-P has been designed with features intended to complicate enemy interception efforts, including enhanced manoeuvrability and modern penetration aids.





Such capabilities are increasingly important as nations continue investing in layered missile-defence architectures capable of engaging ballistic threats at multiple stages of flight.





The Fateh-2-ER reportedly employs manoeuvring flight profiles intended to reduce interception probabilities. Nevertheless, the assessment argues that these measures do not place it in the same technological category as the Agni-P.





Analysts also pointed to India's growing multi-layered air and missile-defence network, which includes systems such as the S-400, MR-SAM, Akash and other indigenous capabilities.





The effectiveness of these systems against ballistic missile threats has become a key factor in regional military planning.





Recent operational experience has further intensified scrutiny of missile performance and survivability in the face of increasingly sophisticated defensive systems.





The report suggests that while the Fateh-2-ER represents an incremental improvement for Pakistan’s missile forces, it does not fundamentally alter the strategic balance between the two countries.





Instead, the missile is viewed as part of Pakistan’s continuing effort to expand its conventional precision-strike arsenal and enhance deterrence capabilities.





By contrast, the Agni-P is regarded as a major technological leap within India's strategic missile program and a central component of its future deterrence posture.





Military observers note that the missile benefits from advancements in materials, guidance technology, mobility and operational readiness.





Its canisterised launch configuration also allows for quicker deployment and improved survivability under operational conditions.





The intelligence assessment ultimately concludes that despite Pakistan’s efforts to improve the Fateh missile family, the Fateh-2-ER remains inferior to the Agni-P in the areas of speed, range, precision and missile-defence penetration capability.





As both countries continue modernising their strategic forces, the comparison underscores the widening technological gap between India’s latest generation ballistic missile developments and Pakistan’s current extended-range battlefield missile systems.





Agencies







