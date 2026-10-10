



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the multinational air combat exercise Tarang Shakti-2026 in Jodhpur, where he underlined the growing importance of technological superiority, operational agility and indigenous defence production in shaping future military power.





The event showcased a range of Indian Air Force capabilities, including a precision aerial display by the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, which demonstrated complex formation flying and coordination.





India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS also participated in the exercise, highlighting the country's expanding aerospace capabilities and progress towards self-reliance in advanced military aviation.





The Light Combat Helicopter Prachand was another major attraction, reflecting India's advances in indigenous combat helicopter design and its expanding domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem.





Congratulating the Indian Air Force and the numerous organisations, institutions and personnel involved in conducting the exercise, Singh described the event as a milestone in military cooperation and professional exchange.





He also welcomed participating foreign air forces, thanking their leadership and aircrew for training alongside Indian personnel and sharing valuable operational experience.





According to the Defence Minister, multinational engagements of this nature provide professional insights, strengthen mutual understanding and enhance awareness of each nation's operational capabilities and strategic perspectives.





Singh stressed that warfare is undergoing a profound transformation and can no longer be viewed solely through the traditional domains of land, sea and air.





Modern military competition now extends across space, cyberspace, the electromagnetic spectrum and the information domain, creating new challenges and increasing levels of uncertainty.





He noted that surprise, unpredictability and the growing influence of non-state actors have become defining features of contemporary conflicts, while critical trade routes, strategic sea lanes and key global chokepoints are increasingly being used as instruments of geopolitical pressure.





The Defence Minister said unmanned systems and drones have dramatically altered the speed, scale and character of modern military operations.





Artificial intelligence is increasingly influencing decision-making support systems, while electronic warfare has made control of the electromagnetic spectrum a critical battlefield requirement.





At the same time, long-range precision strike weapons have expanded operational reach and significantly enlarged the modern battlespace.





Singh argued that future military strength will be determined less by the number of platforms a nation possesses and more by its ability to rapidly sense, understand, decide and act. He said speed, precision, information dominance and seamless integration of capabilities have become the defining attributes of successful military forces.





The Defence Minister also highlighted the wider geopolitical uncertainty facing the international system, noting that established global structures are changing rapidly while the contours of a future world order remain unclear.





Against this backdrop, he said responsible nations must maintain a continuous state of preparedness and vigilance.





India, he stated, is closely monitoring developments within its region and beyond, while assessing their broader strategic implications.





Singh said the government recognised several years ago that future security challenges would emerge in unexpected forms and that national resilience would increasingly depend upon technological and industrial strength.





As a result, India adopted self-reliance in defence as a central national policy, guided by the understanding that countries cannot sustain prolonged conflicts without the ability to manufacture their own weapons, systems and critical technologies.





He clarified that Atmanirbhar Bharat does not imply isolation from the international community.





Instead, it focuses on building domestic capacity to design, develop, manufacture, maintain and upgrade critical defence technologies while remaining integrated with trusted global partners. India's long-term objective, he said, is not only to meet domestic military requirements but also to become an important and dependable participant in global defence supply chains.





Pointing to tangible achievements, Singh highlighted indigenous platforms and technologies including the Tejas fighter aircraft, Dhruv, Rudra, Prachand and Light Utility Helicopter programs, the Akash air defence missile system, AESA radars, advanced electronic warfare systems and a growing portfolio of unmanned and aerospace technologies.





He said these achievements collectively demonstrate the increasing depth and maturity of India's defence industrial base.





Looking ahead, Singh described the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft program as a crucial step towards mastering fifth-generation stealth fighter technology.





He also emphasised India's growing focus on advanced aero-engine development and co-production, an area widely regarded as one of the most challenging segments of aerospace technology.





According to him, India's ambition extends beyond manufacturing and includes designing, innovating, integrating and delivering sophisticated defence capabilities across multiple domains.





The Defence Minister added that modern national power increasingly depends on access to critical technologies, resilient supply chains, operational interoperability and trusted international partnerships. For this reason, he said, strengthening indigenous capabilities must progress alongside meaningful cooperation with friendly nations.





India's objective, he noted, is to retain the ability to act independently whenever necessary while also operating effectively with partners when common interests and responsibilities align.





Tarang Shakti-2026 reflects that approach. Conducted by the Indian Air Force from 26 September to 12 October in Jodhpur under the theme "Power in Partnership", the exercise brought together multiple foreign air forces and dozens of observer nations, making it one of India's most significant multinational air combat engagements. Independent reports indicate participating nations included Australia, Bangladesh, France, Germany, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates and the United States, alongside a large international observer presence.





Concluding his address, Singh said that while the exercise may formally end, its value should continue through incorporation into future training methods, operational tactics, doctrinal development, technology integration and capability planning across participating forces.





ANI







