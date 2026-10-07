



India has strongly condemned the projectile strike on the Panama-flagged commercial tanker MT On Peace while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman, describing the continuing attacks on merchant shipping as a matter of grave concern and calling for an immediate halt to hostilities in the region.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the vessel was struck while passing through one of the world's most strategically important maritime corridors, linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.





The MT On Peace carried a crew of 19, including 17 Indian nationals. A total of 12 crew members were injured in the attack, among them 11 Indians.





New Delhi said it condemns the attack in the strongest terms and stressed that commercial vessels, civilian infrastructure and seafarers must never become targets during periods of regional tension.





The injured crew members were evacuated with assistance from the Omani authorities and transported to Khasab in Oman, where they are receiving medical treatment. India also expressed appreciation for the support extended by Muscat during the rescue and evacuation effort.





The MEA warned that repeated attacks on shipping in the region continue to threaten maritime security, international commerce and the safety of multinational crews operating along key trade routes.





India reiterated its demand for the immediate cessation of attacks against merchant vessels and urged all parties to help restore stability, freedom of navigation and unhindered commercial traffic through international waterways.





The incident comes amid mounting security concerns across several major maritime corridors, including the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea and the Black Sea, where commercial shipping has increasingly faced threats, interdictions and attacks.





Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported that an inbound commercial tanker in the Strait of Hormuz was compelled to alter course after being hailed and threatened by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The vessel was reportedly warned that it would be targeted if it failed to comply with instructions to turn back. Authorities are investigating the incident.





The warning reportedly occurred about 11 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, highlighting the increasingly fragile security situation in waters through which a substantial share of global energy supplies and commercial cargo normally transit.





For India, the developments carry particular significance because the country relies heavily on maritime trade routes across the Gulf region for energy imports and commercial connectivity. Any prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz can affect global shipping costs, insurance premiums and supply chains.





The attack also reinforces concerns repeatedly voiced by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar regarding the growing risks faced by civilian crews at sea. Speaking at the 81st United Nations General Assembly last week, he condemned attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers and described the loss of sailors' lives in recent months as completely unacceptable.





EAM Jaishankar noted that India has joined Liberia and 23 partner nations in an international coalition aimed at mobilising global support for the protection of commercial shipping routes and the safety of seafarers.





He further urged strict adherence to international law and called for restraint and de-escalation across the Gulf region to safeguard civilian crews, maintain freedom of navigation and ensure uninterrupted global trade and energy flows.





ANI







