



India has formally summoned the Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and lodged a strong diplomatic protest over what it described as the continued facilitation of illegal cross-border infiltration and the activities of Pakistan-based narcotics networks.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also firmly rejected Pakistan’s allegations relating to a security incident along the International Border in Punjab’s Ferozepur sector on 2 October, describing the claims as “baseless and motivated”.





According to the Indian government, three individuals crossed into Indian territory from Pakistan during the incident. Border Security Force (BSF) personnel repeatedly warned them to turn back and return across the border.





Indian authorities stated that the intruders ignored the warnings and continued advancing towards the border fence. The BSF subsequently engaged them after assessing that they posed an imminent security threat.





During the diplomatic exchange, India informed the Pakistani side that the incident reflected a recurring pattern of cross-border movement by armed narcotics syndicates allegedly operating from Pakistani territory.





New Delhi urged Islamabad to investigate infiltration attempts, drug-smuggling operations and what it termed the possible complicity of Pakistani border-guarding forces in such activities. India called for immediate remedial measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.





The MEA further pressed Pakistan to uphold the sanctity of the International Border, strictly adhere to existing bilateral arrangements and ensure effective control measures to stop unauthorised cross-border movement from its side.





India also requested that Pakistan direct its security forces to take definitive action aimed at preventing a recurrence of such incidents, underscoring New Delhi’s concerns about infiltration routes that have frequently been linked to narcotics trafficking networks operating along the Punjab frontier.





The diplomatic protest came amid a fresh exchange between the two neighbours over the border incident, with both sides presenting sharply different accounts of the events.





However, India maintained that the actions taken by the BSF were a direct response to an immediate security threat arising from the illegal entry and continued advance of the individuals involved.





ANI











