



Yemen's internationally recognised government has announced a fresh wave of military strikes against Houthi-controlled positions in Sanaa and Saada, signalling another significant escalation in the country's long-running conflict.





The operation was confirmed by the media centre of Yemen's Armed Forces, which stated that government-aligned forces were targeting what they described as key Houthi military assets and infrastructure.





According to the official military spokesperson, Yemeni forces are conducting what were described as "painful strikes" against vital Houthi targets in both Sanaa and Saada, areas that have long served as major centres of Houthi influence and operations.





The spokesperson also warned that the campaign would continue, insisting that Houthi military capabilities would remain under sustained attack until they were neutralised.





The announcement came shortly after the Houthi movement claimed responsibility for a missile and drone operation against Saudi Aramco facilities in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.





Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the operation was carried out using ballistic missiles and drones, describing it as retaliation for recent Saudi military actions targeting Sanaa and other Houthi-held territories.





The group alleged that Saudi-led strikes had intensified sharply over the previous 24 hours, claiming that around 60 air and missile attacks had been conducted during that period. The Houthis further asserted that the cumulative number of attacks since the latest phase of escalation had reached 1,410.





The rebel group characterised its operation against Aramco as a "qualitative military operation" and claimed that the strikes successfully hit their intended objectives.





According to the Houthi statement, the attacks were precise and direct, resulting in fires breaking out at the targeted facilities in Riyadh. Saudi authorities had not publicly confirmed the extent of the claimed damage at the time of the statements.





The Houthis also issued warnings of further military action, arguing that continued attacks on Yemeni territory would trigger additional retaliatory measures.





The group stated that it would pursue what it called an approach of "escalation for escalation" and "a siege for a siege", while continuing to target Saudi military concentrations until military operations against Yemen cease and restrictions imposed on the country are lifted.





The latest exchange reflects the rapidly deteriorating security situation between the Houthis, Yemen's internationally recognised government and Saudi Arabia.





The conflict, which had witnessed periods of reduced hostilities following the 2022 truce, has seen renewed tensions in recent months.





The Houthis continue to control large parts of north-western Yemen, including Sanaa, while the internationally recognised government maintains control over significant areas in the south and east.





Both sides are now accusing each other of intensifying military operations, raising concerns that the confrontation could further destabilise Yemen and heighten regional security risks across the Arabian Peninsula and key Red Sea maritime corridors.





ANI







