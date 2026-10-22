



The Indian Army is set to adopt a new Land Warfare Doctrine aimed at reshaping its operational outlook and combat preparedness in response to the rapidly evolving character of modern warfare.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally release the doctrine on Friday, the concluding day of the Army Commanders' Conference, the Army’s highest-level biannual decision-making forum currently underway in New Delhi.





The three-day conference, chaired by Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth, began on Wednesday and has brought together the senior-most leadership of the Indian Army to review the security environment, assess operational preparedness and examine future capability requirements.





According to the Ministry of Defence, the new doctrine will serve as an overarching strategic and operational framework designed to prepare the force for emerging military challenges and future conflicts.





The doctrine is expected to reflect the rapidly changing nature of warfare, where technology, unmanned systems, precision weapons, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare and network-centric operations are increasingly shaping battlefield outcomes.





Its release comes against the backdrop of lessons drawn from recent conflicts and military operations, including Operation Sindoor last year, during which drones and other advanced technologies played a significant role in military operations.





The Indian Army is seeking to adapt to a battlespace that is becoming more transparent, more connected and increasingly influenced by real-time surveillance, cyber capabilities and autonomous systems.





Military planners view the doctrine as a key step in ensuring that the Army remains capable of operating effectively across conventional and emerging domains of warfare while maintaining readiness for future security contingencies.





Beyond the unveiling of the doctrine, the conference agenda includes discussions on a broad range of strategic and operational issues facing the armed forces.





Senior military leaders are deliberating on cross-domain security challenges, force modernisation priorities, operational readiness, technological adaptation and long-term transformation initiatives. A major focus of the deliberations is enhancing inter-service integration and strengthening synergy among the Army, Navy and Air Force as India moves towards a more integrated military structure.





The conference will also examine digital transformation within the defence establishment, reflecting the growing importance of secure communications, data-driven decision-making and technological innovation in military operations.





The event features addresses and panel discussions involving some of the country's leading national security figures, including senior defence officials, the Chief of the Naval Staff and representatives from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.





These interactions are expected to contribute to the Army’s efforts to integrate emerging technologies into operational planning and future force development.





The conference is intended to help formulate policy directions and identify priority areas that will guide the Army’s modernisation and transformation efforts in the coming years. Army leaders are working towards building a technologically enabled, agile and future-ready force capable of responding effectively to increasingly complex security challenges across multiple domains.





On the final day of the conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also unveil the annual United Nations Journal.





In addition, he will honour Indian Army personnel who have displayed exceptional professionalism, dedication and service while participating in United Nations peacekeeping missions around the world. The recognition highlights India's longstanding contribution to international peacekeeping operations and the significant role played by Indian military personnel under the UN flag.





Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth will also present special awards for Green Military Stations and Aviation Flight Safety. These awards recognise military establishments that have demonstrated excellence in environmentally responsible resource management and units that have maintained high standards of aviation safety and operational discipline.





Taken together, the release of the new Land Warfare Doctrine and the discussions at the Army Commanders' Conference underscore the Indian Army’s effort to evolve into a more adaptive, technologically advanced and future-oriented fighting force capable of meeting the demands of modern warfare and an increasingly complex global security environment.





Agencies







