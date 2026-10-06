



Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin has praised India’s growing influence in global governance and technology policy, describing the country as an increasingly important geopolitical actor and a key partner in shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence.





Speaking alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi following bilateral talks in New Delhi, Parmelin said Switzerland values India’s commitment to dialogue, cooperation and active participation in international forums at a time when the global landscape is becoming increasingly fragmented.





He emphasised that strong and dynamic partnerships with major democratic nations such as India are essential for strengthening multilateral cooperation and collectively addressing global challenges.





A major focus of the discussions was Artificial Intelligence governance, with the Swiss leader highlighting India’s role in hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. He commended India for promoting inclusive technology frameworks that ensure developing nations have a meaningful voice in global AI discussions.





Parmelin noted that Switzerland considers India’s stewardship of the summit highly significant and said discussions with Prime Minister Modi confirmed the close alignment of priorities between the two countries.





As Switzerland prepares to host the next edition of the global AI summit in Geneva in 2027, Parmelin described India as a crucial partner and reiterated Bern’s commitment to maintaining continuity between the New Delhi and Geneva gatherings.





The Swiss President particularly praised India’s efforts to amplify underrepresented voices in international technology debates, especially those of countries from the Global South, arguing that New Delhi has emerged as an important advocate for more inclusive digital governance.





Looking ahead, Parmelin outlined Switzerland’s plans to advance equitable access to AI through initiatives such as the International Computation and AI Network (ICAIN), which aims to promote fair distribution of technological benefits, expand knowledge-sharing and strengthen AI research cooperation across different regions.





He said Switzerland is refining the thematic agenda for the Geneva summit and examining ways to deepen cooperation with strategic partners, while expressing his expectation of strong Indian participation when the event convenes next year.





The remarks reflect a broader evolution in international AI diplomacy. Recent global AI summits have progressively shifted from a narrow focus on AI safety towards practical implementation, inclusive access, economic development and international governance, with India’s 2026 summit widely recognised for bringing Global South priorities into the centre of the conversation.





The AI Impact Summit 2026, held in New Delhi from 16 to 20 February, concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, endorsed by 88 countries and international organisations.





Guided by the principle of “Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya” or “Welfare for All, Happiness for All”, the declaration states that the benefits of Artificial Intelligence should be distributed equitably across humanity.





It calls for stronger international cooperation and broader stakeholder participation while respecting national sovereignty, advocating accessible, secure and trustworthy AI frameworks that serve people and support sustainable development.





The declaration is built around seven “Chakras” or pillars: democratising AI resources, economic growth and social good, secure and trusted AI systems, AI for science, social empowerment through wider access, human capital development, and resilient, innovative and energy-efficient AI systems.





President Parmelin arrived in India on Monday for a three-day State visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, with the visit focused on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, science, technology, innovation and workforce mobility.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Swiss President is accompanied by a high-level delegation of senior government officials and business leaders.





The trip marks Parmelin’s first State visit to India and his second visit to the country in 2026, having previously travelled to New Delhi for the AI Impact Summit in February.





During the visit, he is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host a State banquet in his honour.





A key engagement on the itinerary is Parmelin’s participation in the second India-EFTA Prosperity Summit on 7 October, which marks the first anniversary of the implementation of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) between India and the European Free Trade Association bloc.





The visit comes amid sustained high-level engagement between New Delhi and Bern. The last State visit by an Indian President to Switzerland took place in 2019, while Prime Minister Modi visited Switzerland in 2016 and 2018.





Parmelin’s remarks underline the growing convergence between India and Switzerland on technology governance, multilateral cooperation and responsible AI development, with both countries seeking to shape a framework that balances innovation, inclusion and international collaboration.





ANI







