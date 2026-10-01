



Indian deep-tech defence firm Flying Wedge Defence & Aerospace (FWDA) is set to establish an overseas manufacturing foothold for its indigenous unmanned systems through an industrial partnership with Portugal’s Keydef, The Week reported





The Bangalore-based deep-tech defence company and Keydef, the defence and aerospace division of Portuguese technology firm Sketchpixel LDA, have agreed to manufacture FWDA’s Kaalbhairav Lite autonomous UAV and YAMA interceptor drone in Portugal for international markets.





The partnership marks a significant shift from the export of Indian-designed defence products towards overseas production, integration and market access. It could provide FWDA with a European industrial base for supplying customers in Europe and other overseas markets.





Keydef will make an initial investment of about ₹65 crore in FWDA’s Indian-developed technologies. Sketchpixel and Keydef will also contribute to the development of electronic subsystems and artificial-intelligence capabilities for the platforms.





The partners have said they will pursue NATO-related certification and compliance requirements for systems manufactured in Portugal. Such approvals and interoperability standards could be important for access to customers across NATO countries, although the precise certification pathway has not been specified.





Kaalbhairav Lite is an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured autonomous platform intended for long-endurance missions. FWDA positions the UAV for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations as well as precision-strike roles, depending on its payload configuration.





The aircraft has a reported maximum take-off weight of 50 kg, a payload capacity of up to 10 kg, a 4.4-metre wingspan and an endurance of roughly five to 15 hours, depending on the mission configuration. These characteristics place it in the lightweight tactical UAV category rather than that of a full-sized medium-altitude long-endurance platform.





YAMA is designed as an interceptor drone for engaging hostile unmanned aircraft, including drone swarms. FWDA says its compact, low-observable-oriented configuration, onboard sensors and autonomous navigation are intended to enable it to detect, track and engage aerial targets.





The agreement could eventually extend beyond the two platforms. Production in Portugal is expected to cover FWDA’s wider portfolio, including surveillance systems, air-defence applications, tactical support systems and civilian solutions such as precision agriculture.





The Portuguese manufacturing effort has reportedly begun with investment in additive-manufacturing capability, recruitment and the search for expanded facilities. The broader project could grow substantially beyond the initial investment as the production operation develops.





For FWDA, Portugal offers an entry point into Europe’s aerospace and defence industrial ecosystem, combining Indian airframe and autonomy development with Portuguese electronics, artificial intelligence and manufacturing inputs.





FWDA Chief Executive Officer Suhas Tejaskanda said Portugal offered a natural route for taking Indian engineering into Europe, citing industrial capacity, artificial-intelligence expertise and research partnerships as factors that could support a larger aerospace technology presence.





Miguel Abreu, Chief Executive Officer of Sketchpixel and Director of Keydef, said the agreement would convert an established relationship into a manufacturing operation. He said Portugal would produce systems combining Portuguese and Indian engineering and know-how for worldwide sale.





The partnership is therefore more than a drone-production arrangement. It gives an Indian defence technology company a potential European manufacturing, certification and export platform at a time when demand for surveillance UAVs, counter-drone systems and autonomous aerial technologies is rising across global defence markets.





Agencies







