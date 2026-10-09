



Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kulish arrived at Tuas Terminal in Singapore on 6 October as part of the Indian Navy's ongoing Eastern Fleet Operational Deployment, undertaking an Operational Turnaround visit aimed at enhancing maritime engagement and regional cooperation.





The port call underscores the close and longstanding relationship between India and Singapore, reflecting the importance both nations place on strengthening bilateral maritime ties and expanding naval cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.





During the visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Kulish is scheduled to call on the High Commissioner of India to Singapore. The officer will also lay a wreath at the Kranji War Memorial, honouring the historical links and shared legacy between the two countries.





The deployment aligns with India's broader commitment to promoting collective maritime security, ensuring freedom of navigation and fostering a safe, secure and inclusive maritime environment across the region.





The Singapore visit follows INS Kulish's recent participation, alongside the Indian Navy's frontline stealth frigate INS Sahyadri, in the 23rd ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) Experts' Working Group on Maritime Security Joint Cooperative Activity held at Subic Bay in the Philippines.





The multilateral engagement concluded on 25 September with a closing ceremony after a series of coordinated maritime operations designed to strengthen cooperation, interoperability and professional engagement among participating naval forces.





As part of the concluding activities, personnel from INS Sahyadri and INS Kulish conducted cross-deck visits aboard Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force vessel JS Ise and Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Perth, helping to build mutual understanding and operational familiarity.





During the sea phase of the exercise, the Indian Navy participated in a wide range of operations, including Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Maritime Interdiction Operations, Replenishment at Sea, Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills, Search and Rescue missions and cross-deck helicopter landings.





These activities improved operational coordination and interoperability among participating navies, reinforcing the value of multilateral maritime cooperation in addressing shared security challenges.





India's participation reaffirmed its commitment to regional partnerships under the Act East Policy and the MAHASAGAR vision, which promotes Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions through enhanced collaboration across the Indo-Pacific maritime domain.





ANI







