



Noida International Airport has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chennai-based aerospace firm The ePlane Company to develop the infrastructure and operational ecosystem required for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft operations across Delhi-NCR.





As part of the agreement, The ePlane Company plans to introduce its e200X electric aircraft to the region for future use as air taxis and air ambulances. The collaboration is aimed at laying the groundwork necessary for advanced air mobility services rather than launching immediate commercial operations.





The partnership will focus on establishing vertiport infrastructure, charging facilities, operational procedures, Vertiport Management Systems, and other support mechanisms required for safe and efficient eVTOL operations.





A key element of the arrangement involves allocating space at Noida International Airport for the development of vertiports and associated charging infrastructure. These facilities are expected to serve as critical hubs for future electric aircraft movements.





The two organisations will also work towards integrating eVTOL operations into the existing aviation ecosystem. This includes coordination with regulatory and operational authorities such as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and Air Traffic Control (ATC).





The planned infrastructure is intended to provide the physical, technological and regulatory framework needed to support future electric air mobility services across the Delhi-NCR region.





However, the agreement does not indicate that commercial e200X air taxi or air ambulance services will begin immediately. The aircraft must first complete extensive testing, certification procedures and regulatory approvals before entering commercial service.





The e200X is being developed as a versatile electric aircraft platform capable of supporting passenger transport, emergency medical services and cargo operations. According to the company, the aircraft has a compact footprint of 8 metres by 11 metres, enabling operations from relatively small sites compared with conventional aviation facilities.





In its air ambulance configuration, the aircraft is designed to accommodate one pilot, one patient and one paramedic, together with a standard stretcher, medical equipment and life-support systems. The company has also been pursuing the creation of a dedicated electric air ambulance network and previously entered into an MoU with Apollo Hospitals to advance that objective.





Founded in 2019 and incubated at IIT-Madras, The ePlane Company states that it received India's first DGCA Design Organisation Approval granted to a private aerospace company. The e200X has already entered the DGCA type-certification process, marking an important step towards regulatory clearance.





The company is targeting commercialisation of the e200X in 2028, subject to successful testing, certification and approval milestones. Industry observers view the development as part of India's broader push towards sustainable aviation, urban air mobility and lower-emission transport solutions.





Meanwhile, Noida International Airport commenced commercial flight operations in June 2026, with IndiGo becoming the airport's first airline operator. The latest agreement reflects the airport's intention to position itself early for the adoption of next-generation electric aviation technologies.





By focusing on vertiport development, charging infrastructure, airspace integration and regulatory coordination, the partnership seeks to create the foundation necessary for future electric air taxi and air ambulance services in one of India's largest metropolitan regions.





Agencies







