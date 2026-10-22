



Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is reportedly finding it increasingly difficult to generate actionable intelligence from India as Indian counter-intelligence agencies continue to strengthen surveillance, monitoring and infiltration-detection capabilities.





According to reports and assessments emerging from recent espionage investigations, Indian security agencies have significantly improved their ability to identify, track and dismantle intelligence-gathering networks operating on behalf of Pakistan.





Officials familiar with counter-intelligence efforts believe that a combination of enhanced technical monitoring, aggressive surveillance of suspected recruitment channels and the presence of sources within hostile intelligence ecosystems has complicated Pakistani attempts to build long-term espionage networks inside India.





One of the most notable trends identified by security agencies is the rapid exposure of social media-based honeytrap operations.





These operations typically involve the use of fake online identities, often posing as women, professionals, researchers or private-sector employees, to establish contact with serving personnel, former military members, government employees and individuals connected to strategic sectors.





The objective is generally to cultivate relationships over an extended period before attempting to obtain sensitive information, photographs, documents or operational details.





However, intelligence assessments suggest that many of these efforts are now being detected far earlier than in previous years.





Sources indicate that even low-level intelligence collection attempts initiated through social media platforms are frequently being identified and neutralised within weeks, limiting their usefulness to hostile handlers.





Indian agencies have become increasingly alert to suspicious digital behaviour, unusual foreign-linked communications and patterns commonly associated with recruitment or espionage attempts.





This heightened awareness has reportedly reduced the operational lifespan of many ISI-linked networks.





A major challenge for Pakistani operatives appears to be the growing scrutiny of social media interactions involving defence personnel and individuals working in sensitive sectors. Counter-intelligence officials have repeatedly warned that hostile actors continue to exploit social networking platforms as a recruitment and targeting tool.





At the same time, Indian agencies have expanded monitoring mechanisms and awareness programmes designed to identify such activities at an early stage.





Recent investigations have shown that Pakistani intelligence operatives continue to rely heavily on digital honeytraps, financial inducements and false online identities in an effort to collect information related to military installations, defence procurement activities, naval movements, strategic infrastructure and security deployments.





Several espionage cases uncovered over the past year involved alleged attempts to extract information through online relationships established across social media and messaging platforms.





In multiple instances, investigators claimed that suspected operatives attempted to shift conversations from public platforms to encrypted communications before seeking sensitive information.





Security officials say these methods are well understood by Indian agencies and increasingly vulnerable to detection. Another factor contributing to Pakistan’s intelligence difficulties is the apparent disruption of support networks used to facilitate espionage activities.





Counter-intelligence operations have targeted intermediaries, recruiters and local facilitators suspected of assisting foreign intelligence operatives. This has reportedly increased the risks associated with maintaining active intelligence networks within India.





Officials also believe that penetration of hostile intelligence structures through informants and other counter-intelligence assets has enhanced India's ability to anticipate, identify and disrupt espionage attempts before they mature into larger operations.





While specific details remain classified, such capabilities are considered central to modern intelligence and counter-intelligence competition.





The continued exposure of espionage plots has reinforced the perception within security circles that hostile intelligence agencies are facing greater operational challenges than before.





Although recruitment efforts remain ongoing, the ability to sustain covert networks for extended periods appears to have become increasingly difficult.





At the same time, security agencies remain cautious and acknowledge that Pakistani intelligence services continue to devote substantial resources to intelligence gathering against India. As a result, counter-intelligence operations remain active across multiple domains, including cyber monitoring, social media surveillance, human intelligence and technical intelligence collection.





The evolving contest highlights how espionage has increasingly shifted towards digital platforms, where social engineering, online manipulation and honeytrap tactics are often employed in place of traditional spycraft.





Yet recent investigations suggest that many such attempts are being identified and disrupted more rapidly than in the past.





According to assessments within the security establishment, the growing effectiveness of Indian counter-intelligence measures, coupled with the exposure of recruitment networks and the reported presence of valuable sources monitoring hostile activities, has significantly complicated Pakistan’s efforts to collect intelligence inside India.





As a result, even relatively modest intelligence-gathering operations that begin on social media are increasingly vulnerable to detection, leaving hostile networks under constant pressure and reducing their ability to generate sustained intelligence from within India.





Agencies







