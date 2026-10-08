



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked a series of world leaders who extended congratulations on his completion of 25 years of uninterrupted service as head of government, describing the messages as a reflection of India's growing global partnerships and shared aspirations with nations across multiple regions.





The milestone marks a quarter century since Modi first took office as Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7 October 2001. He remained in that role until May 2014 before assuming office as Prime Minister, a position he has held continuously since then.





Responding to Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Modi emphasised the importance of India-Nigeria ties and their shared role as prominent voices of the Global South. He said both countries would continue working together to strengthen their Strategic Partnership and advance a more inclusive, prosperous and peaceful world.





In his message to Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, Modi highlighted the enduring friendship between India and Dominica. He said both countries would continue expanding cooperation to promote shared progress and prosperity for their citizens.





Thanking Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever for his wishes, Modi said he looked forward to building on the positive momentum in bilateral relations and further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.





Modi also expressed appreciation to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., reaffirming India's commitment to its Strategic Partnership with the Philippines and signalling continued efforts to deepen bilateral engagement.





Addressing Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Modi underlined the unique relationship between India and Bhutan, describing it as a partnership founded on mutual trust and understanding. He said both sides would continue collaborating to realise the goals of Viksit Bharat and a prosperous Bhutan.





In his response to Botswana President Duma Boko, Modi thanked him for the warm wishes and reiterated India's commitment to expanding ties and cooperation with Botswana.





The congratulatory messages came from leaders across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Caribbean, reflecting India's increasingly broad diplomatic engagement and Modi's visibility on the international stage.





Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever noted that Modi's political journey had spanned leadership in Gujarat and New Delhi, adding that he hoped to further deepen bilateral relations following his recent visit to India.





Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit described Modi as a personal friend and praised his 25 years of continuous service. He thanked India for its support and generosity towards Dominica, while expressing confidence that relations would continue to strengthen in the years ahead.





In an official statement, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu described the anniversary as a historic milestone and praised Modi's long tenure in office. He also highlighted India's transformation and growing prominence under his leadership.





Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. commended Modi's emphasis on governance, innovation, technology, infrastructure and development. He said these efforts had contributed significantly to India's rise on the global stage and expressed confidence in the continued strengthening of bilateral ties.





Marcos Jr. also pointed to the Strategic Partnership established between India and the Philippines in 2025 and welcomed Manila's participation in the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. He said he looked forward to hosting Modi during the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits scheduled for November.





Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay offered a particularly personal tribute, describing Modi's leadership as one characterised by wisdom, courage and empathy. He recalled first meeting Modi in July 2019 when he was outside Parliament and praised the Indian leader's long-term vision for development.





Tobgay also highlighted India's contribution to Bhutan's development through successive Five-Year Plans and noted that bilateral relations continue to be guided by the "B4B" concept, meaning Bharat for Bhutan and Bhutan for Bharat. He further referenced Bhutan's decision to confer the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, the country's highest civilian honour, on Modi.





The international tributes coincided with recognition at home. On the eve of the anniversary, the Union Cabinet adopted a resolution congratulating Modi on completing 25 years of continuous leadership as head of government and highlighted what it described as his sustained record of executive governance.





The Cabinet resolution noted that Modi's tenure has stretched uninterrupted from Gujarat to the national stage, making him one of the longest-serving elected leaders in contemporary democratic politics. It also cited public support reflected through three successive mandates in Gujarat and three consecutive victories in Lok Sabha elections.





The anniversary has therefore become both a diplomatic and domestic milestone, with leaders from multiple continents recognising Modi's political longevity while India highlights a governance journey that has shaped the country's political, economic and international trajectory for a quarter of a century.





ANI







