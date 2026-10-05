



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday, with both sides seeking to deepen cooperation across trade, investment, technology, innovation and people-to-people ties.





The meeting formed the centrepiece of President Parmelin's three-day State visit to India, his first State visit to the country and his second visit this year following his participation in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi in February.





Earlier in the day, the Swiss leader paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at Rajghat. He was accompanied by his wife, Caroline Parmelin.





President Parmelin was also accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi. The occasion reflected the importance both nations attach to a relationship that has steadily expanded beyond traditional economic engagement into emerging sectors such as advanced technology, innovation, research and mobility.





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called on the visiting Swiss President and welcomed his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. Jaishankar highlighted the growing potential created by the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) and expressed confidence that discussions with Prime Minister Modi would further advance cooperation across multiple sectors.





Speaking after the ceremonial reception, President Parmelin described the visit as a significant opportunity to reinforce the importance of India-Switzerland relations. He noted that the partnership is founded upon shared democratic values, trust and mutual respect.





The Swiss President said his visit should serve as a stepping stone towards further growth and the strengthening of what he characterised as a broad, close and long-standing partnership. He added that the two countries were well placed to exchange views on both bilateral priorities and major global developments.





A major focus of the visit is the first anniversary of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement entering into force. President Parmelin said the milestone offered an opportunity not only to celebrate achievements so far but also to shape the future direction of cooperation between the partners.





TEPA, signed on 10 March 2024 and operational since 1 October 2025, is a landmark free trade agreement between India and the four European Free Trade Association member states: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. The agreement is expected to boost trade, investment flows, market access and long-term economic collaboration.





President Parmelin is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior government officials and business leaders, underlining the strong commercial dimension of the visit. Discussions are expected to cover trade and investment, scientific research, technological innovation, workforce mobility, education and broader economic cooperation.





During his stay, the Swiss President is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host a state banquet in his honour.





The visit will culminate in President Parmelin's participation in the second India-EFTA Prosperity Summit on 7 October, an event marking one year since TEPA became operational and providing a platform to review progress under the agreement.





Switzerland remains India's largest trade and investment partner among EFTA countries, making the relationship particularly significant for both sides as they seek to expand economic engagement and attract greater investment.





The visit takes place against the backdrop of sustained high-level exchanges between New Delhi and Bern. The most recent State visit by an Indian President to Switzerland occurred in 2019, while Prime Minister Modi travelled to the European nation in 2016 and 2018.





The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the visit is expected to further strengthen the longstanding and friendly relationship between India and Switzerland, while opening new avenues for cooperation in areas of mutual interest and reinforcing an already expanding strategic and economic partnership.





ANI







