



European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced a new package of restrictive measures targeting Russia's military-industrial network and individuals connected to elections held in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories. The package contains nearly 1,600 sanctions listings, making it the largest single set of listings adopted by the bloc to date.





Speaking in Luxembourg, Kallas said the measures were designed to increase pressure on Moscow and reinforce support for Ukraine's territorial integrity. She argued that sustained economic pressure remained one of the most effective tools available to encourage Russia to end the war.





According to EU figures, restrictive measures were imposed on 1,569 individuals and entities, including 826 Russian companies and 743 chief executives associated with those firms. The latest decisions raise the total number of individuals and entities listed under the EU sanctions framework linked to Ukraine's territorial integrity to almost 4,600.





The sanctions focus on mid-level suppliers that play a significant role in Russia's military-industrial system. Collectively, the affected firms generate annual revenues of at least €20 billion and employ more than 250,000 people.





EU officials said the listed companies supply components used in missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft. Products covered include semiconductors, microcircuits, computers, communications equipment, radar systems, aviation and missile technologies, explosives, ammunition, optics and navigation equipment.





The bloc said the measures were adopted in response to Russia's continued military campaign against Ukraine, including operations affecting civilian infrastructure and causing hardship among civilians.





Under the sanctions regime, listed entities face asset freezes, while sanctioned individuals are subject to travel bans within the European Union. Providing funds or economic resources to listed parties is also prohibited.





Commenting on discussions surrounding a potential diesel-related arrangement between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kallas said the EU would continue expanding sanctions because it believed pressure on Russia was necessary to help end the conflict.





She stressed that Russia initiated the war and argued that stronger measures were needed to persuade Moscow to halt military operations. Kallas added that if Russia ended its campaign, Ukraine would no longer need to take steps to defend itself against Russian attacks.





Kallas welcomed efforts towards an energy ceasefire but said the EU had not yet seen evidence that Russia was fully committed to observing such an arrangement.





She also defended the wider sanctions policy, claiming that sanctions had deprived Russia of €1 trillion that could otherwise have been directed towards financing the war. She pointed as well to measures targeting Russia's so-called shadow fleet, which Western governments say has been used to bypass restrictions on oil exports.





Acknowledging that Russia continued to seek ways around sanctions, Kallas said the EU was constantly adapting its approach. She noted that new sanctions listings had been approved at each of the previous ten Foreign Affairs Council meetings.





Kallas further called for closer alignment between the European Union and the United States. She argued that coordinated action, including proposed US legislation known as the Graham Bill, could significantly increase pressure on Moscow.





Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine had seen no indications that Russia genuinely wanted to end the war. He warned that discussions about energy supplies risked overshadowing the growing threat to global food security.





Speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum, Zelenskyy said Russia's actions in the Black Sea were disrupting grain exports that supply countries across Africa, Asia and the Middle East. He cautioned that an agricultural crisis could emerge within months if exports continued to be affected.





Zelenskyy urged governments to treat food security concerns with the same urgency as energy issues. He argued that interruptions to Ukrainian grain exports could have far-reaching international consequences.





In separate remarks, he questioned the impact of Russian diesel exports on global fuel markets and suggested a possible arrangement under which Ukraine would refrain from targeting Russian diesel infrastructure if reliable guarantees were provided for the protection of Ukraine's own energy system.





He said safeguarding electricity infrastructure was critical for civilians and could also help European countries facing potential energy shortages.





The comments followed Trump's announcement of an immediate energy ceasefire proposal between Russia and Ukraine. Zelenskyy said Kyiv supported the initiative in principle but emphasised that Russia would also need to commit to it. He added that Ukraine was awaiting further details from Washington.





Kallas also rejected criticism regarding the absence of presidential elections in Ukraine during wartime. She noted that many constitutions contain provisions preventing elections from being held while a country is engaged in war.





She said Zelenskyy had indicated that elections could take place as soon as conditions permitted, particularly if a ceasefire were established. According to Kallas, holding elections during an active conflict could deepen domestic divisions at a time when national unity remained essential.





Expressing confidence that elections would eventually take place, she reiterated that bringing the war to an end should remain the immediate priority. On the proposed energy ceasefire, Kallas said protecting energy infrastructure was particularly important ahead of winter, when damage to power facilities could worsen conditions for civilians. She added that any ceasefire should ideally extend beyond energy facilities and help protect both food supplies and human lives.





ANI







