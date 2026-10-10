



The Indian Coast Guard conducted the 12th National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX-2026) off Paradip, Odisha, under the aegis of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Board.





Organised around the theme, “Leveraging Technology to Strengthen SAR Preparedness and Maritime Safety”, the exercise highlighted India's commitment to improving maritime emergency response capabilities through advanced technology, seamless coordination and rapid rescue mechanisms.





The large-scale drill brought together a wide range of Indian maritime and aviation agencies to demonstrate operational readiness, interoperability and an integrated response framework for mass rescue operations at sea.





The exercise was reviewed by Director General Paramesh Sivamani and witnessed participation from the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Shipping Corporation of India, Directorate General of Shipping, Fisheries authorities, Customs, Marine Police, Paradip Port Authority and the Odisha State Administration.





An international dimension was added with the participation of 32 observers from 30 countries. Their involvement facilitated the exchange of best practices, strengthened global interoperability and reinforced India's position as a dependable maritime search and rescue partner in the region.





A substantial deployment of assets supported the exercise, including 15 Coast Guard ships, three Dornier aircraft, three Advanced Light Helicopters, one Chetak helicopter, Indian Air Force C-130J and Mi-17 aircraft, two Indian Navy ships, and a range of civil, state and shore-based support resources.





The sea phase simulated a complex mass rescue operation involving simultaneous maritime and aeronautical emergencies. Under the scenario, a passenger aircraft carrying 228 people ditched into the sea near Paradip Port and collided with the container vessel MV Zumba, triggering structural damage and fire.





The response included activation of an Incident Command Post, firefighting operations, helicopter evacuations, deployment of life rafts and air-droppable life rafts, Jason Cradle and Gemini recovery systems, rescue basket operations, scramble net procedures and a demonstration of Remotely Operated Vehicle capabilities.





SAREX-2026 also served as a platform to validate standard operating procedures, identify operational gaps and enhance preparedness for future maritime emergencies through technology-enabled coordination and faster response mechanisms.





The exercise reaffirmed the collective resolve of India and its international partners to build a more responsive, technology-driven and closely coordinated search and rescue framework, aligned with the SAGAR vision and the spirit of MAHASAGAR, while reinforcing the principle that every distress call at sea deserves a swift and coordinated response.





Agencies







