



Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has reaffirmed that Colombo will not permit its territory, airspace, or maritime domain to be used for any activity that could threaten India's national security, underlining his government's commitment to maintaining close and stable relations with its largest neighbour.





Speaking at a public gathering in Nikaweratiya in Sri Lanka's North Western Province, Dissanayake stated that the country's land and seas would never be allowed to facilitate hostile actions against India.





The Sri Lankan leader used the occasion to highlight the foreign policy approach pursued by his administration over the past two years, emphasising that Sri Lanka remains firmly committed to a non-aligned foreign policy.





Dissanayake said Sri Lanka does not possess the military capability or ambition to become involved in international armed conflicts and therefore would not align itself with any side in ongoing military confrontations.





His remarks came against the backdrop of tensions involving the United States and Iran, which have generated wider concerns across West Asia. According to the Sri Lankan President, Colombo rejected requests from both Washington and Tehran to support their respective positions in the conflict.





He revealed that Sri Lanka declined permission for US military aircraft to land in the country and also refused Iran's request to deploy warships to Sri Lankan territory.





At the same time, Dissanayake stressed that Sri Lanka remains willing to provide humanitarian assistance when required, regardless of political considerations.





As an example, he noted that Sri Lanka provided medical treatment and hospital care to sailors from an Iranian vessel that had been struck earlier this year.





The latest assurance to India follows Dissanayake's meeting with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Colombo last month, during which both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations.





Discussions focused on regional safety, maritime security, peace, prosperity and broader cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.





During those talks, Dissanayake reiterated that Sri Lanka would never permit its territory to be used for activities detrimental to India's security interests, a position that New Delhi views as particularly significant given Sri Lanka's strategic location in the Indian Ocean.





Singh conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated the Sri Lankan President on completing two years in office.





The two countries also reaffirmed their intention to work closely as maritime partners and neighbours, strengthening cooperation aimed at economic development, public welfare and regional stability.





The statement is consistent with Colombo's long-standing position of balancing relations with major powers while avoiding military entanglements, even as strategic competition in the Indian Ocean region continues to intensify.





By once again assuring New Delhi that Sri Lankan territory, airspace and waters will not be used against Indian interests, Dissanayake has sought to reinforce trust between the two countries and underscore Sri Lanka's preference for neutrality, regional cooperation and peaceful engagement.





Agencies







