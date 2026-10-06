



Swiss President Guy Parmelin has underlined growing strategic alignment between India and Switzerland, revealing that his discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi focused on major international challenges, including the war in Ukraine, multilateral reform and the future of global diplomacy.





Addressing a joint media interaction, Parmelin said the talks reflected the convergence of two democracies with deep commitments to democratic governance, institutional freedom and international cooperation.





Describing India as the world's largest democracy and Switzerland as one of the world's oldest democracies, the Swiss President said both nations share important values centred on civil society, academic freedom, media independence and democratic accountability.





Parmelin noted that the worsening international security environment was a significant focus of the discussions. He confirmed that ongoing conflict zones, particularly the Ukraine war, featured prominently during exchanges with Prime Minister Modi.





He also said the two leaders discussed reforms to the United Nations system and broader multilateral institutions, while highlighting Geneva's role as one of the world's foremost centres for international diplomacy and dialogue.





According to the Swiss leader, the current geopolitical environment is marked by instability, economic uncertainty and increasing fragmentation, making constructive partnerships and diplomatic engagement more important than ever.





He stressed that countries must work towards mutually beneficial outcomes and strengthen cooperation to address shared global challenges.





Parmelin added that India and Switzerland found substantial common ground on several international issues, including the future governance of Artificial Intelligence, multilateral cooperation and mechanisms for addressing emerging global risks.





The Swiss President further disclosed that both governments have instructed their respective working groups to accelerate negotiations and intensify efforts to resolve outstanding bilateral matters, signalling a push towards faster implementation of key initiatives.





His remarks came against the backdrop of India's increasingly active role in efforts to end the Ukraine conflict. While New Delhi has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy since the beginning of the war, recent developments suggest India's role is expanding beyond traditional calls for peace.





Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha recently confirmed that India has formally presented a peace initiative aimed at helping resolve the conflict. According to Kyiv, India has submitted what is being regarded as the most comprehensive proposal among several international plans currently under consideration.





Sybiha stated that Ukraine is examining four separate peace proposals, including those put forward by Turkey, Egypt, the United States and India, with the Indian proposal receiving particular attention because of its breadth and scope.





On the Russian side, President Vladimir Putin has also publicly acknowledged Prime Minister Modi's diplomatic efforts, saying the Indian leader has offered constructive ideas that could contribute to a peaceful settlement.





Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly maintained that the conflict cannot be resolved on the battlefield and that lasting peace can only emerge through negotiations, dialogue and sustained diplomatic engagement.





The India-Switzerland discussions also took place during a period of expanding bilateral cooperation. Both countries have been deepening engagement in trade, investment, technology, innovation, mobility and Artificial Intelligence, while working to strengthen the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership framework and reinforce collaboration in emerging sectors.





Against a backdrop of global uncertainty, Parmelin's remarks highlighted Switzerland's support for diplomatic solutions and reflected growing international recognition of India's role as a credible voice in efforts to promote peace, dialogue and reform of the global governance architecture.





ANI







