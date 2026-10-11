



India's indigenous aerospace capabilities were on display during Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026, with the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand performing aerial demonstrations alongside some of the world's most advanced military aircraft.





The multinational air combat exercise is being conducted from 26 September to 12 October 2026 under the theme 'Power in Partnership', reflecting the emphasis on cooperation, knowledge-sharing and interoperability among partner air forces.





TEJAS and Prachand were among the Indian military platforms taking part in the exercise, showcasing the progress made by the country in developing indigenous combat aviation systems and strengthening domestic defence manufacturing capabilities.





Their participation alongside advanced international aircraft highlighted the growing maturity of India's home-grown aerospace sector and provided an opportunity to demonstrate operational capabilities before a global audience.





Among the foreign aircraft participating was the United States' F-35 Lightning II fifth-generation fighter, whose presence underscored the scale and strategic importance of the exercise.





The exercise has brought together air forces from Australia, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, while several other nations are participating as observers.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who witnessed the exercise, pointed to TEJAS, Dhruv, Rudra and Prachand helicopters, the Light Utility Helicopter and the Akash air defence system as examples of India's expanding indigenous defence ecosystem.





The aerial displays by TEJAS and Prachand formed part of a broader demonstration of India's indigenous aviation and defence capabilities during the multinational engagement.





Aircraft and aircrew from all participating nations also conducted a combined formation flight, symbolising trust, precision and camaraderie among the partner forces.





Building on the inaugural edition held in 2024, Tarang Shakti 2026 is designed to strengthen operational coordination through advanced joint training, mission planning and the exchange of combat experience between participating air forces.





The exercise enables aircrew, mission planners and support personnel to gain a deeper understanding of one another's procedures, operating philosophies and capabilities while improving interoperability and aerospace safety standards.





The event also features a diverse mix of combat, transport and air-refuelling aircraft, including the F-35 Lightning II, Rafale, F-16, A400M, MRTT, C-130, C-130J and KC-30A, creating a realistic multinational training environment.





In addition to flying operations, the exercise includes professional seminars, industrial visits and cultural engagements aimed at strengthening professional relationships and fostering greater cooperation among participating contingents.





Speaking on behalf of the Sarang display team, Squadron Gautam Tyagi described participation in Tarang Shakti 2026 as an absolute privilege and said the team was honoured to share the skies with some of the world's finest aviators and professionals.





He noted that the exercise offered a valuable opportunity to exchange ideas, build trust and enhance interoperability between participating nations while showcasing India's indigenous aerospace capabilities on the international stage.





Overall, the appearance of TEJAS and Prachand alongside frontline international aircraft reinforced India's growing status as a producer of advanced military aviation platforms and highlighted the Indian Air Force's commitment to deeper international cooperation through high-end multinational training.





Agencies







