The structural integrity of the newly forged Makkah Joint Defence Agreement faces a severe trial as persistent Houthi offensive operations test the actual military commitments of its member states, FirstPost reported





Conceived as a landmark trilateral security framework, the pact brings together the distinct strategic advantages of its signatories: Turkey's advanced defence technology and military aviation, Pakistan's extensive ground forces and strategic deterrence, and Saudi Arabia's considerable financial resources and geographic influence.





Central to the agreement is a collective security clause stipulating that an assault on one signatory constitutes an attack on all.





Despite the formal activation of this security mechanism following Houthi strikes on critical Saudi targets—including an Aramco oil plant at Rabigh and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh—the alliance's unified response has faltered.





Turkey has firmly declined to send combat personnel into Yemen, restricting its reaction to official diplomatic statements. Turkish policymakers view direct military intervention in Yemen as an unnecessary entanglement, demonstrating the clear boundaries Ankara maintains between formal security compacts and actual foreign troop deployments.





Pakistan similarly navigates a complex strategic path. While Islamabad has historically provided military personnel for training and advisory roles inside the Kingdom, Pakistani authorities under General Asim Munir have refrained from approving new operational deployments aimed at direct confrontation with Houthi forces.





The decision reflects Islamabad's intent to avoid being drawn into an expansive foreign campaign, particularly given its internal economic and security priorities, as well as the risk of complicating its geopolitical relations across the region.





The persistent drone and missile strikes have underscored significant vulnerabilities in Saudi Arabia's regional defence posture. Attacks on civil aviation hubs, shipping routes, and energy infrastructure have disrupted normal commercial operations and raised international concerns regarding energy security.





With Turkey offering diplomatic support rather than operational air defence, and Pakistan exercising strict operational restraint, the Kingdom faces a clear gap between the theoretical promises of mutual defence agreements and the reality of kinetic conflict.





This lack of active military support from its regional partners has prompted Riyadh to reassess its long-term security calculations. Although the Mecca Pact was intended to provide Saudi Arabia with alternative strategic partnerships independent of traditional Western arrangements, the absence of immediate, tangible military intervention has highlighted the challenges of relying on non-integrated alliance structures during active crises.





Consequently, Saudi defence planners are being compelled to look back toward established international partnerships and integrated air defence frameworks to secure critical national assets against further aerial threats.





An examination of the strategic fallout surrounding the Mecca Defence Pact reveals how Houthi strikes on Saudi infrastructure are testing the real-world limits of regional military alliances, making this video directly relevant to understanding current Middle Eastern geopolitical developments.