



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sharply criticised US President Donald Trump over Washington's diesel agreement with Russia, arguing that the move places the United States on the “wrong side of history” at a time when Kyiv is relying on continued Western support in its ongoing war against Moscow.





Speaking during an appearance on the British program Piers Morgan Uncensored, Zelenskyy expressed disappointment with Trump's approach towards Russia. He said it was painful to see the US President appear to favour a position that did not align with Ukraine's interests and stressed that a genuinely neutral stance required maintaining equal distance from both sides.





Zelenskyy argued that if Trump wished to position himself as a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow, he should remain impartial. According to the Ukrainian leader, recent actions suggested otherwise. He further claimed that some of Trump's advisers were providing poor guidance and were influencing decisions that, in his view, did not reflect the correct historical or moral position.





The Ukrainian President also voiced concern that Ukraine could be losing the backing of one of its most important international partners. He described the United States as a strategic ally and said it was regrettable to see that partnership coming under strain during a critical stage of the conflict.





The criticism followed Trump's announcement of an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin under which Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 metric tons of diesel to the United States and wider international markets. Trump has defended the arrangement by stating that its primary objective is to increase fuel supplies to global markets and help ease elevated energy prices.





The diesel agreement has generated significant debate because it comes despite years of Western efforts to economically isolate Russia through sanctions imposed following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Critics argue that increased Russian energy exports could provide additional revenue for the Kremlin, while supporters contend that stabilising fuel markets remains an important economic priority.





The Ukrainian leader stated that his government had honoured the ceasefire by refraining from attacks on energy-related targets for three consecutive days. He claimed Ukraine had not only avoided launching strikes but had also refrained from retaliating against Russian actions during that period.





However, Zelenskyy accused Russia of failing to uphold the same commitment. He alleged that Russian forces continued striking Ukrainian energy facilities, gas infrastructure and other critical targets despite the understanding that attacks on such sites would cease.





Support for Ukraine was also echoed by broadcaster Piers Morgan, who publicly urged Trump to provide Kyiv with the assistance required to defeat Russia. Morgan argued that stronger backing from Washington remained essential for Ukraine's war effort.





Earlier the same day, Zelenskyy accused Moscow of breaching the energy ceasefire announced by Trump. He alleged that Russia launched a large-scale overnight attack targeting Ukraine's energy network and other critical infrastructure installations.





According to Zelenskyy, the strikes involved ballistic missiles and attack drones aimed at facilities in Kyiv, the surrounding Kyiv region and Kharkiv. He said the attacks left approximately 600,000 people without electricity, highlighting the continuing vulnerability of Ukraine's power system as the conflict persists.





The allegations emerged after Trump announced an immediate energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. In a statement, he declared that both sides had agreed to halt attacks on energy infrastructure and urged them not to violate the arrangement.





Despite that announcement, Zelenskyy maintained that Russia continued military operations against Ukrainian targets. He said Ukraine had suspended attacks on Russian oil refineries and energy facilities following the ceasefire announcement, yet Moscow had not demonstrated similar restraint.





The dispute has intensified uncertainty surrounding the viability of the energy truce. Ukrainian officials continue to call for stronger international pressure on Russia and additional military assistance to defend the country's energy network and other critical infrastructure against future attacks.





ANI







