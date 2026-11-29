



by Nilesh Kunwar





Going Strong





As Asim Munir has entered his fifth year in office this month, a dispassionate assessment of his performance as Pakistan’s numero uno would be in order.





Very little was known about Asim Munir before he became Pakistan’s army chief as he largely remained in the shadows. He did briefly come into limelight in 2019 while serving as chief of Pakistan army’s spy agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) when he was prematurely ousted by the then Prime Minister Imran Khan to accommodate a favourite, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.





Scheduled to retire on November 27, 2022, Munir was granted a two-day service extension to facilitate his taking over as Pakistan army chief from Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa who was superannuating on November 29.





As Gen Bajwa himself had been given a three-year extension of service, Lt Gen Munir’s innocuous two day service extension was apparently no big deal. But it became one as it came at a time when Khan was openly accusing the army of orchestrating his ouster.





Realising that Gen Munir nursed a grudge against Khan for his unceremonious removal from the post of ISI chief, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his brother Nawaz Sharif bet on Gen Munir to handle the former Prime Minister who had become a political hot potato after he became the army chief.





And Munir didn’t disappoint.





Achievements At Home





Munir has done extraordinarily well as far as his personal career progression is concerned. Less than two weeks after taking over as army chief, he was conferred the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) (Order of Excellence). This prestigious award is bestowed for achievements towards world recognition for Pakistan or outstanding service for the country.





Gen Munir obviously couldn’t have done anything that brought world recognition for Pakistan. Neither did he render any outstanding service for Pakistan within less than two weeks after becoming army chief. Hence, it would be prudent to assume that this award was in recognition of his performance during his previous tenure as Quarter Master General (QMG) of the Pakistan army (2021-2022).





His responsibility as QMG entailed overseeing supply, logistics and transportation functions of the army, and even if his performance was outstanding, it definitely couldn’t have met the stringent qualifying criteria of being an achievement bringing world recognition for Pakistan, or outstanding service for the country.





So, could this be a case of a ‘self presented’ award?





In 2024, Gen Munir consolidated his position as army chief by extracting his pound of flesh for having brought the present political dispensation to power by stealing the peoples’ mandate during the 2024 general elections. Rather than banking on the prevailing practice of the government granting service extension, he simply got the Senate to extend the tenures of all service chiefs from three to five years.





That the Senate’s decision to extend the tenure of service chiefs was a motivated act is evident from the fact that despite protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators, no debate was allowed and this amendment was passed into law in just 16 minutes.





The two-year service extension was followed by Gen Munir’s elevation to the rank of field marshal in 2025. However, greater glory awaited the field marshal. In a hurriedly passed constitutional amendment bill that became an Act in just six days, Munir not only became Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), but also got lifelong immunity against legal persecution.





Besides his amazing personal achievements, Field Marshal Munir has made sure that he holds central positions in various non-military government initiatives like the Special Investment Facilitation Council and even the National Population Council. And despite his busy schedule he still finds the time to keep Hinduphobia in Pakistan alive by resurrecting the Two Nation Theory.





Declaring that “God has made me protector of the country,” the CDF has also ensured a near 18 percent increase in the 2026-27 defence budget bringing it to PKR 3.01 trillion. Despite the country’s precarious financial position, he’s also approved a 25 percent increase in the pay and allowances for the rank and file of the armed forces.





International Accomplishments





The field marshal also has a host of diverse international achievements to his credit. He is Pakistan’s first (and the only field marshal in the world) to be hosted exclusively at the White House, and US President Donald Trump has repeatedly hailed him as an "exceptional man," a "great fighter" and "my favorite field marshal."





By being the only serving army chief present at the World Economic Forum in Davos, (where he became a subject of discussion for allegedly wearing a bulletproof vest under his coat) and playing the role of mediator in the US-Iran conflict have made Field Marshal Munir famous.





He has got assurances for investments of $ 50 billion from the Saudis and Qatar. He also visited Washington to personally display rare earth mineral specimens to Trump and Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding between US Strategic Metals and Pakistan’s military controlled Frontier Works Organisation. He has also managed to strike a good working relationship with both Washington and Beijing.





On the military front, Pakistan has joined the Board of Peace charter to support the Gaza peace plan, entered the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement and Protocol Agreement with Kuwait.





Flipside





While Pakistan army’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) works overtime to project Field Marshal Munir as the best thing that’s happened to Pakistan since its creation, the ground reality is different. His unconcealed yearning for power institutionalised a “hybrid” model of governance in which the army calls the shots, and this skewed arrangement has plunged Pakistan into the morass of political instability.





Besides his undue interference in political affairs that’s stoking internal dissent, Field Marshal Munir’s performance in the war against terror and handling public unrest isn’t encouraging. This is primarily because the self designated “protector” of Pakistan unfortunately believes that use of brute military force is a panacea for all forms of unrest and collateral damage in terms of innocent civilians losing their lives and limbs is unavoidable.





As Field Marshal Munir took charge as army chief in November 2022, it would be appropriate to examine his performance in internal military affairs since 2023, and the results are rather disappointing.





The 2023 Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies (PIPS) annual report mentions “As the incidence of terrorist violence marked an upsurge of 17 percent in Pakistan in 2023, Pakistan’s response and focus were no match to the mounting challenge of terrorism and militancy.” Could there be a more telling indictment of Pakistan army’s abysmal failure in combating terrorism?





The 2024 PIPS report too isn’t very comforting. It states, “Marking a 70% increase from the previous year, Pakistan experienced a total of 521 terrorist attacks in 2024. This intensified wave of terrorism claimed 852 lives, reflecting a 23% rise compared to the terrorism-related fatalities recorded the year before.





The 2025 PIPS report notes that “Pakistan’s internal security environment entered another critical phase in 2025, as the country experienced a sharp resurgence in militant violence. A total of 699 terrorist attacks were recorded nationwide, representing a 34 percent increase over the previous year.”





The current year’s data hasn’t yet been compiled, but despite tall claims by Pakistan army’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations that the situation is under control, one can say with confidence that things aren’t improving and Pakistan could well retain its number one position on the Global Terrorism Index.





Final Mark Sheet





Field Marshal Munir seems to have fared extremely well in those subjects where results cannot be quantified, like becoming President Trump’s blue eyed boy, successfully selling Pakistan’s rare earth story, attracting foreign investment, and entering into a multimillion dollar crypto deal with the US.





On the US-Iran standoff, rather than acting as a serious mediator, the field marshal appears to be playing the role of Trump’s page boy, conveying his messages to Tehran. Pakistan’s Mecca Joint Defence Agreement and Protocol Agreement with Kuwait too appear to be largely symbolic in nature.





However, while his closeness to Trump hasn’t translated into anything really meaningful for Pakistan, many fear that being largely opaque on financial, legal, and operational terms, the rare earth MOU signed by Pakistan with a US company could actually be a sell-out





Similarly, the much touted crypto currency deal has come under flak due to lack of public detail and potential conflicts of interest surrounding Pakistan’s crypto agreements with entities tied to U.S. President Donald Trump’s business network.





Field Marshal Munir’s overall performance has been further weighed down by some major failures on the domestic front.





Videos released by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and armed Baloch groups showing their fighters moving freely on roads and in border villages clearly indicate that Pakistan’s writ no longer runs in many areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) is also experiencing unprecedented public unrest due to excesses committed by the security forces operating under military control.





Though the final report may not be very encouraging, but as the field marshal has already achieved all that he had hoped for, whether you consider him fit for promotion or not makes no difference to him at all!





Nilesh Kunwar is a retired Indian Army Officer who has served in Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Nagaland and Manipur. He is a keen ‘Kashmir-Watcher,’ and after retirement is pursuing his favourite hobby of writing for newspapers, journals and think-tanks. Views expressed above are the author's own



