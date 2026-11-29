



Indian aerospace and defence Start-Up Green Aero has raised $14 million in a Series A funding round led by Crane Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on artificial intelligence and deep technology, as reported here





The round also attracted participation from 3one4 Capital and Antler Elevate, alongside existing investors pi Ventures, Antler India and Rebalance.





The fresh capital will be deployed over the next 12 to 18 months to expand the company’s engine-testing infrastructure, strengthen its engineering workforce and advance the flight qualification of its transonic and supersonic unmanned aircraft programs.





Green Aero also plans to commercialise its existing engine portfolio, which has already generated interest from international customers, while accelerating the market launch of its drone and collaborative combat aircraft platforms.





Founder Prithwish Kundu said the investment would help accelerate the company’s efforts across jet propulsion, military drones and collaborative combat aircraft technologies, areas that are increasingly viewed as strategically important for India’s long-term aerospace self-reliance.





Established in November 2023, Green Aero has pursued a vertically integrated development model, designing and producing propulsion systems, avionics, flight-control systems and airframes internally.





The company currently employs around 50 personnel and operates from an 87,000-square-foot facility in Bangalore that brings together research, assembly and testing capabilities under one roof. Prior to founding the company, Kundu worked at the Argonne National Laboratory in the United States.





A central achievement for the Start-Up has been the development of Blue Dragon, an indigenous aero-engine core designed and built entirely in India. Blue Dragon is a modular turbojet developed entirely in-house, spanning a thrust class from 400 N to 1 kN. Designed, built, and tested on its own rigs, one firing at a time, it features the first subscale engine core with an air-blast atomizer, backed by more than 100 engine firings and over 700 injector hot fires.





The company has already completed more than 100 hot-fire tests on its small jet engines, providing a foundation for the development of higher-thrust propulsion systems.





Alongside engine development, Green Aero is investing in autonomous flight technologies, including advanced onboard computing, navigation systems and flight-control software capable of operating independently of satellite-based positioning systems. Such capabilities are increasingly important in contested operational environments where access to external navigation signals may be disrupted.





The company’s broader vision centres on collaborative combat aircraft, a new class of uncrewed military platforms designed to operate alongside conventional fighter aircraft. These systems are attracting growing attention from air forces worldwide as militaries seek to combine crewed platforms with autonomous or remotely supervised assets to enhance operational effectiveness while reducing risk to pilots.





Green Aero’s development efforts have received support from major industrial and institutional partners, including Larsen & Toubro, Boeing’s BUILD program and SIDBI’s Green-Tech Accelerator, helping the Start-Up expand its technological and manufacturing capabilities.





Commenting on the significance of the sector, Shubham Sandeep, Partner at pi Ventures, described sovereign propulsion as “a decade-defining opportunity”, reflecting growing investor interest in indigenous aerospace technologies that can reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.





The funding round comes against a mixed investment backdrop for India’s defence technology sector. While Hyderabad-based Constelli secured $20 million in February 2026 to expand its electronic warfare and communications business, and Raphe mPhibr raised $100 million in 2025 to scale its unmanned aircraft operations, overall sector funding has slowed. Industry data indicates that defence technology companies raised $73 million through October 2026, compared with $304 million across 61 transactions during 2025.





Government backing continues to play an important role in the ecosystem. Under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative, 676 Start-Ups, MSMEs and innovators had been engaged and 551 development contracts signed by March 2026.





The complementary ADITI scheme carries an allocation of ₹750 crore, while policymakers are also considering a proposed ₹5,000 crore investment initiative aimed at supporting the development of an indigenous high-thrust aero-engine capability.





Green Aero’s latest funding reflects increasing confidence in India’s ability to build critical aerospace technologies domestically. As the country seeks greater self-reliance in propulsion and advanced military aviation, indigenous developers such as Green Aero are positioning themselves at the centre of a rapidly evolving strategic and industrial landscape.





Agencies







