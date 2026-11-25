



India’s space sector is set to reach a major milestone with the first Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) manufactured by industry scheduled for its maiden launch in the first quarter of 2027, according to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Dr V Narayanan.





The rocket is being produced by a consortium comprising Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), marking the first time a private industry-led team has taken responsibility for the end-to-end production of the PSLV rather than serving solely as a supplier to ISRO.





Speaking on the sidelines of the India International Space Conclave in New Delhi, Narayanan said: “Earlier it was built only by ISRO through the support of the industry but now the L&T and HAL consortium has been given 5 PSLVs and the rocket is getting ready. The first launch is expected next year in the first quarter.”





The consortium is building five PSLV launch vehicles under an ₹860-crore contract awarded by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO. The program represents a significant step in India’s efforts to expand private-sector participation in space manufacturing and launch services.





The PSLV, widely regarded as the “workhorse of ISRO”, is an expendable medium-lift launch vehicle weighing approximately 320 tons. Since its first flight in 1993, it has established a strong reliability record and has become one of India’s most successful launch systems.





The rocket is capable of placing payloads of up to 1,750kg into Sun-synchronous polar orbits at an altitude of around 600km. It has also been used extensively to deploy satellites into geosynchronous and geostationary orbits located approximately 35,786km above Earth.





Additional industry reports indicate that the HAL-L&T consortium was entrusted with the complete realisation of PSLV-XL launch vehicles under a contract signed in 2022, reflecting a strategic shift by ISRO towards transferring mature launch vehicle production to industry while concentrating on advanced technologies and future missions.





Narayanan also provided an update on the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, stating that work on the orbital module is continuing and that the programme has entered its final phase.





“It’s a technology-intensive activity,” he said, adding that efforts to prepare the mission are now in the “final phase”.





Further insight into the program was provided by ISRO astronaut Prasanth B. Nair on 23 November. He noted that many of the operational procedures and safety protocols needed for the Gaganyaan-1 mission are being created from the ground up.





The mission is expected to carry an AI-enabled half-humanoid robot as part of preparations for future crewed flights.





“To launch a human being and bring them back safely, we need an entire ecosystem of procedures and protocols. None of that exists currently, so we have to build it. We are doing all of that now,” Nair said.





Narayanan, who also serves as Secretary of the Department of Space, stressed that far greater participation from private industry will be essential if India is to expand its space capabilities.





He pointed out that the country currently operates only 56 space assets and requires many more satellites and supporting infrastructure for communications and Earth observation missions.





“We need to develop a lot of space assets for communication, earth observation. Right now we have only 56 space assets. This cannot be done only by government sector,” he said.





The growing involvement of private companies, including established industrial groups and a rapidly expanding community of space Start-Ups, is expected to play an increasingly important role in helping India scale up its space ecosystem and meet future national requirements.





Agencies







