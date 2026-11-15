



China appears to be conducting one of its largest air force exercises in recent years, with satellite imagery indicating that nearly 300 aircraft have been assembled across multiple airbases in the country's western desert.





Analysis presented by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies suggests the activity is very likely linked to the Red Sword 2026 exercise, with total participation potentially exceeding 300 aircraft when assets housed in shelters are considered.





The large-scale deployment spans 11 airbases and brings together an extensive mix of combat and support aircraft. Observed assets include J-20 stealth fighters, J-16 and J-10 fighters, H-6 bombers, Y-20 transport aircraft, aerial refuelling tankers and specialised mission aircraft. The variety of aircraft involved highlights China's effort to practise not only combat operations but also the wider support network required for sustained air campaigns.





According to the assessment, the buildup began in mid-October. Y-20 transports and tankers started arriving around 17-18 October, followed by waves of fighters, bombers and support aircraft. Analysts believe the scale of the deployment makes it one of the most significant Red Sword exercises observed in several years.





Imagery reviewed by the institute showed almost 300 aircraft visible on airfield ramps, compared with a normal presence of roughly 80 to 100 aircraft across the same locations. While some of the aircraft observed may not ultimately be participating in the exercise, the concentration nevertheless represents a substantial mobilisation of air power.





The significance of the exercise extends beyond the aircraft themselves. Red Sword is designed to test how effectively different elements of China's air force can operate together as a unified combat system. The exercise provides an opportunity to integrate stealth fighters, conventional fighters, bombers, tankers and support platforms into coordinated operations across a wide operational area.





The deployment also highlights the continued modernisation of the People's Liberation Army Air Force. While attention often focuses on advanced combat platforms such as the J-20, the presence of tankers, transports and specialised support aircraft reflects China's broader effort to improve operational reach, endurance and force projection capabilities.





Operating large numbers of aircraft away from their permanent bases places considerable demands on logistics and maintenance organisations. Such deployments require personnel, spare parts, fuel supplies and support equipment to sustain operations over extended periods. The exercise therefore allows China to rehearse the practical challenges associated with maintaining combat power across a dispersed theatre.





Aerial refuelling capabilities form another important aspect of the exercise. Although satellite imagery cannot determine the specific missions being flown, the deployment of tanker aircraft demonstrates an emphasis on extending aircraft endurance and increasing commanders' operational flexibility during long-duration missions.





The Mitchell Institute noted that previous suspected Red Sword exercises involved operations lasting several weeks across hundreds of nautical miles before forces eventually consolidated at Dingxin Air Base. If a similar pattern is being followed this year, participating units would gain valuable experience operating from unfamiliar locations while sustaining activity over an extended period.





At the same time, satellite imagery alone cannot determine how successful those operations have been. It cannot confirm sortie generation rates, mission effectiveness or the overall performance of participating forces during the exercise.





For the United States and its allies, the exercise underscores China's increasing focus on mastering the collective skills required to employ modern air power at scale. The challenge posed by a modern air force is no longer limited to the capabilities of individual aircraft. Increasingly, it is defined by how effectively fighters, bombers, tankers and support assets can be coordinated throughout a prolonged campaign.





Such developments are particularly relevant to any future Indo-Pacific contingency. A force capable of sustaining coordinated air operations over long periods could place greater pressure on US and allied military infrastructure, requiring resilient airfields, dependable communications, fuel stocks, maintenance networks and supporting aircraft to maintain operational effectiveness.





The exercise also reinforces the importance of the US Air Force's Agile Combat Employment concept. This approach seeks to complicate adversary targeting by dispersing aircraft across multiple operating locations rather than concentrating them at a handful of major bases. However, dispersed operations also create significant logistical challenges, as each location still requires protection, communications, supplies and maintenance support.





Despite its scale, the western desert exercise does not prove that China could replicate the same level of performance in a real conflict environment. The available information does not demonstrate how Chinese forces would operate under electronic warfare conditions, over contested maritime areas, or while sustaining combat losses. Nor does the assessment establish direct involvement by naval forces or confirm any specific Taiwan-related scenario.





Its primary significance lies elsewhere. The exercise suggests China is increasingly focused on rehearsing the organisation, integration and sustainment of a major air campaign.





As a result, force integration, logistical resilience and operational endurance are becoming increasingly important indicators of the challenge that China's evolving air power could present to US armed forces and their allies.





Agencies







