



A deadly bomb attack near a military base in the Colombian town of Planadas has killed four people, including a two-month-old baby girl, highlighting the worsening security situation in parts of the country.





The explosion occurred on Sunday night in Planadas, located in Tolima department, as President Abelardo de la Espriella continues to intensify military operations against left-wing insurgent groups involved in drug trafficking and organised crime.





Authorities said the blast caused extensive damage to a hospital and several nearby homes, leaving streets covered in rubble. At least 17 people were injured.





Witness footage from the scene showed desperate rescue efforts, with residents searching through debris as emergency responders rushed to assist victims.





Tolima Governor Adriana Magali Matiz confirmed the fatalities, stating: "With deep sorrow, I report that the attack in Planadas has left a preliminary toll of four people deceased, including a baby girl of only two months old."





Colombia's Defence Ministry blamed a dissident faction of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the guerrilla movement that signed a historic peace agreement with the government in 2016. While the accord significantly reduced violence in many rural regions, several factions rejected the deal and have continued armed operations.





Planadas Mayor Juan Camilo Hueje reported that drones were observed flying over the town during the attack. Colombian security officials have repeatedly warned that armed groups are increasingly using drones for reconnaissance missions and explosive attacks, adding a new dimension to the country's long-running conflict.





According to local reports, the attack may have involved explosive devices launched towards the military installation, with some projectiles striking civilian areas, including medical facilities and residential properties. Emergency treatment for the wounded was reportedly moved to alternative locations after damage to local healthcare infrastructure.





Reacting to the attack, President de la Espriella accused "narcoterrorists" of being responsible and vowed: "WE WILL TAKE YOU DOWN!"





Governor Matiz condemned the bombing as a "vile and criminal act that we reject with absolute forcefulness."





The incident is the latest in a series of attacks carried out by armed groups that refused to join the peace process a decade ago. Security analysts note that violence has intensified in several regions as rival factions compete for control of drug-trafficking routes, illegal mining operations and strategic territory.





Since taking office in August, the US-backed president has ended peace negotiations with remaining guerrilla organisations and adopted a harder security approach. His administration has ordered extensive air strikes against insurgent positions, while rebels have responded with bombings, attacks on security forces and increased drone operations.





The latest attack follows several recent incidents across southern and south-western Colombia. On Saturday, a police officer was killed when a motorcycle packed with explosives detonated during Halloween celebrations in Algeciras, in neighbouring Huila department.





Earlier, the government deployed troops to Cucuta, the country's main border city with Venezuela, following a surge in militant attacks in the region.





The Planadas bombing has further underscored concerns over Colombia's deteriorating security environment, with civilians increasingly caught in the crossfire as armed groups and government forces escalate their confrontation.





Agencies







