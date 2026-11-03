



The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) and Crimson Energy Experts Pvt. Ltd. (CEEPL) have marked the successful completion of the inaugural batch of ANUGYAN, the Nuclear Technology Orientation Program (NTOP), with a valedictory ceremony held at the institute’s Kandi campus in Sangareddy district on Monday.





A total of 23 engineers and industry professionals graduated from the three-month residential program, which was launched to help address the growing demand for skilled talent in India’s expanding nuclear energy sector.





The intensive 12-week program provided participants with training in key areas including reactor physics, thermal hydraulics, radiation shielding, Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), nuclear safety, quality assurance and nuclear regulatory frameworks. The curriculum was designed to combine academic learning with practical industry exposure.





In addition to classroom instruction, participants benefited from laboratory experiments, nuclear power plant simulator training, technical case studies and interactions with experienced professionals associated with India’s nuclear establishment, including experts from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).





The initiative was developed to bridge the gap between conventional engineering education and the specialised requirements of nuclear projects.





It focused on building expertise in nuclear technologies, safety culture, quality standards and regulatory compliance, while strengthening collaboration between academia and industry.





The valedictory ceremony was attended by Central Electricity Authority Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad and IIT-H Director BS Murty, along with prominent scientists, industry representatives and academic leaders.





Addressing the gathering, Mr Prasad underscored the strategic importance of nuclear power in the country’s long-term energy plans. He said, “Nuclear power would be essential to India’s clean, reliable energy future and its 2047 goals. Initiatives such as ANUGYAN, which bring academia and industry together, are key to building the skilled workforce needed to realise this vision.”





The program comes at a time when India is seeking to significantly expand its nuclear power capacity as part of its clean-energy and energy-security objectives. Growing interest in emerging technologies such as SMRs and microreactors is also expected to increase demand for trained professionals across design, construction, manufacturing, commissioning, operations, safety and quality assurance functions.





The successful completion of the first ANUGYAN cohort is being viewed as an important milestone in developing a future-ready workforce capable of supporting India’s nuclear ambitions while contributing to the country’s reliable and low-carbon energy future.





Agencies







