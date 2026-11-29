



by Kaustub Joshi





Navi Mumbai-based CORE Energy Systems Limited has developed an indigenous, automated fire-fighting system for helicopter hangars on naval ships. The system detects a fire and automatically discharges the extinguishing medium across the entire hangar from the roof level.





The Helicopter Hangar Fire-Fighting System (Helo FF) received the Special Jury Award at the SIDM Champions Awards 2026, in the category of Import Substitution for Mission-Critical Parts, Sub-Systems and Systems, presented by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers in New Delhi on 9 October.





A shipborne helicopter hangar holds aircraft, aviation fuel and crew within a confined space at sea. Protection in this space depends on how quickly a fire is detected and how completely the suppressant reaches it, while the ship is moving and vibrating, and every meter of installation space is accounted for.





How The System Works





Helo FF integrates fire detection, control, fire-fighting media distribution, piping and specialized discharge arrangements into a single automated sequence. A sensor network detection technology, e.g. flame / heat / IR-UV detectors identify a fire and triggers the controller, which discharges extinguishing medium, e.g. AFFF foam / Halon through a network of strategically located spray nozzles at roof level, covering the full hangar area. The system is designed for fire scenarios involving aviation fuel and provides cooling of affected areas. The response time from detection to discharge must be within 10secs





Hangar firefighting on ships has traditionally depended on crews applying the extinguishing medium with handheld equipment. Helo FF adds automated detection and full-area coverage to that practice, giving a faster first response, wider and more uniform coverage, and less reliance on manual intervention in the opening moments of an emergency.





Engineered And Qualified For Naval Conditions





Development drew on system design, hydraulic and functional analysis, equipment selection, specialized fabrication, automation and controls, installation interfaces, and testing and qualification. The design accounts for ship motion, vibration, restricted installation spaces, and maintainability. Each stage of development has been approved by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS).





Because the system is designed, engineered, and manufactured in India, maintenance, technical support, and future upgrades can be delivered domestically through the service life of the platform. The SIDM Special Jury Award, in the Import Substitution category, recognizes this indigenisation journey, from design and engineering through fabrication, testing and IRS-approved qualification. CORE acknowledged the guidance of its customers and the user community through the development and qualification stages.





The proposal is to be progressed with Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) as the DPSU partner under the Make-I framework.





“By combining automated fire detection with rapid, uniform suppression across the helicopter hangar, this indigenous system enhances crew safety while reducing dependence on manual intervention during a critical fire emergency. The SIDM recognition validates India’s growing capability to design and engineer mission-critical naval safety systems indigenously, strengthening self-reliance, operational readiness and long-term technological sovereignty.” — P Padmanabhan, Associate Director - Design & Engineering, CORE Energy Systems Limited





Applications Beyond Naval Platforms





The underlying architecture is application-specific; with modifications, it can be adapted for aircraft hangars at airports, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities and other aviation installations, where large, enclosed volumes, high-value aircraft and fuel loads present a comparable fire-protection requirement. CORE sees potential to offer the system to aviation facilities in India and overseas at a competitive cost.





CORE Energy Systems Limited is an Indian high-technology engineering and EPC enterprise serving India’s core strategic sectors: nuclear energy, defence, aerospace, clean energy and infrastructure. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Navi Mumbai, CORE delivers critical systems through advanced engineering, specialised manufacturing and complex project execution, with indigenisation of advanced technology at the centre of its work.





Kaustub Joshi is a defence analyst and writer on defence-related issues. The views expressed in this essay are solely his own







