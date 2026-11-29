



A 22-year-old man from Assam has been arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for allegedly plotting a lone-wolf terrorist attack on the Indian Air Force Station in Vadodara under the aegis of Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).





The accused, identified as Mohammad Saharul Islam Kabiruddin, is a resident of Karimganj district in Assam. His arrest came a day after his father, Kabir Uddin, reportedly approached a police station to file a missing person's complaint, claiming that his son had disappeared.





Following the arrest, the Gujarat ATS took Kabir Uddin into custody for questioning. Investigators have also sealed Islam's residence in Ratabari and stationed police personnel outside the property.





Authorities have not yet disclosed whether the interrogation of Islam's father has yielded any significant leads. The investigation remains ongoing, with further details awaited.





According to Gujarat ATS officials, Islam had allegedly become radicalised and was planning an attack while acting under the influence and guidance of Jaish-e-Mohammed. During questioning, he reportedly told investigators that he wanted to attain "Jannat" (Paradise) and believed martyrdom was the path to achieving it.





Investigators said Islam had been in contact with Jaish handlers for more than a year. During this period, he allegedly received training and instructions from a Pakistan-based handler through encrypted and social media communications, including WhatsApp and Instagram.





A Pakistan-based mobile number was reportedly recovered from his mobile phone. Officials also found a video that allegedly provided guidance on how to fire a weapon without fear.





According to the ATS, Islam's intended target was the Air Force Station in Vadodara. He allegedly told investigators that he hoped an attack on the installation would enable him to attain martyrdom and reach paradise.





ATS Deputy Inspector General Sunil Joshi said the accused had previously visited the Air Force Station posing as a tourist. During the visit, he allegedly carried out reconnaissance of the facility and took photographs using his mobile phone.





Investigators believe he was acting on instructions received from a Pakistan-based handler. He was also allegedly planning to flee to Pakistan after carrying out the attack.





During the operation, security agencies recovered an AK-47 assault rifle, 23 live rounds of ammunition, two spent cartridges, a Jaish-e-Mohammed flag, multiple mobile phones and SIM cards from the accused.





Officials suspect that additional Jaish operatives may have been involved in the conspiracy and may have played a role in supplying the weapon recovered from Islam.





The case has raised concerns over the use of online platforms for radicalisation and remote terrorist training. Security agencies have increasingly warned that extremist groups are attempting to recruit and indoctrinate individuals through social media and encrypted messaging applications, enabling handlers based abroad to guide operatives without direct physical contact.





As part of the wider investigation, the Gujarat ATS, working alongside Assam Police, is expected to question staff and examine records at the local madrasa where Islam studied. Investigators are seeking to establish whether any local support network existed and to determine the full extent of his alleged links with terrorist handlers.





The probe is continuing, with authorities examining digital evidence, communication records and potential associates to uncover any broader network connected to the alleged plot.





Social Media Recruitment Is Now Under Scrutiny. The ATS reportedly discovered that Kabiruddin had been in touch with the handler for over a year via Instagram and WhatsApp.

The handler allegedly sent ₹50,000 to his bank account to meet expenses for travel, accommodation and a mobile phone.

Investigators also suspect that Kabiruddin was radicalised through online material and social media interactions. He allegedly watched YouTube videos and content shared by his handler to understand how an AK-47 works.

The ATS is examining his phone records, financial transactions and communications to identify possible accomplices and trace the origin of the recovered weapon.





Agencies







