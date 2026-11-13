



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has launched a suite of artificial intelligence applications developed in-house by the Indian Air Force (IAF), marking a significant step in the force’s drive towards greater technological self-reliance and digital transformation.





The AI tools have been created by the IAF under UDAAN, the Unit for Digitisation, Automation, Artificial Intelligence and Application Networking. They are designed to automate and speed up tasks across operations, administration and aerospace safety, helping improve efficiency and decision-making across key functions.





The applications will be deployed on the IAF’s secure network, reinforcing the force’s efforts to integrate advanced technologies into its day-to-day activities while maintaining operational security.





Speaking at the Air Force Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi, Rajnath Singh stressed the importance of strengthening both offensive and defensive capabilities to preserve the “element of surprise” in modern warfare. He highlighted the growing impact of rapid technological advances and the changing nature of global conflicts.





“Our Defence Forces must develop capabilities and methods that leave the adversary with no time to react or recover, while simultaneously ensuring that we are never caught off guard by an unexpected move from the enemy,” he said.





The Defence Minister also underscored the need for stronger intelligence and surveillance systems, improved integration between platforms and the ability to identify threats before they emerge. He noted that surprise can take both conventional and electronic forms, making technological preparedness increasingly important.





Singh called on the IAF to continue developing capabilities in emerging domains such as cyber, electronic and space warfare. He emphasised that future military success will depend not only on conventional assets but also on technological sophistication, precision and rapid response.





The launch of the indigenous AI applications reflects India’s broader push to expand home-grown defence technologies and reduce reliance on external solutions. It also supports the ongoing modernisation of the IAF as it adapts to increasingly complex operational requirements and evolving security challenges.





The initiative highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence in defence, with the new tools expected to enhance operational effectiveness, streamline administrative processes and strengthen aerospace safety across the service.





Agencies







