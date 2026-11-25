



The European Union has signalled its intention to deepen cooperation with Indian Ocean nations to combat maritime crime, following the first high-level EU roundtable on maritime security with the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in New Delhi, Economic Times reported





The peer-to-peer dialogue was held ahead of the 29th IORA Committee of Senior Officials Meeting on 25-26 November and was organised by the EU with support from the Enhancing the EU’s Security Cooperation in and with Asia and the Indo-Pacific (ESIWA+) initiative, in coordination with the EU Delegation to India.





EU Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet underlined the bloc’s commitment to strengthening regional security ties. He stated: “The message from the EU is clear: as set out in the EU Indo-Pacific Strategy and in the Strategic Compass, we are committed to strengthening security and defence cooperation with partners in the region.





Both the EU and IORA have both identified maritime security as a priority. We are committed to promoting regional cooperation and information sharing to address challenges at sea, in particular maritime crime.”





Paquet highlighted the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean, noting that it serves as one of the world’s most significant maritime trade corridors linking Europe and Asia. He added: “The Indian Ocean is one of the world's principal maritime trade routes connecting Europe and Asia.





The EU has a direct interest in the security of sea lanes of communication. Maritime crime like piracy, trafficking (drugs, arms or human) also impact the security and economic development of countries in the region, and can directly affect global supply chains.”





Representatives from IORA member states and dialogue partners, including India, Australia, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles and Saudi Arabia, participated in the discussions. The meeting focused on enhancing maritime domain awareness, improving policy coordination, and expanding practical cooperation through EU-backed initiatives such as EUCRIMARIO, EnMAR+ and ESIWA+.





The roundtable also featured an update on the European Union Naval Force Operation ATALANTA, the EU military mission tasked with supporting maritime security in the Western Indian Ocean and the Red Sea. Participants received a briefing from Vice Admiral Ignacio Villanueva Serrano, Operation Commander of EUNAVFOR ATALANTA.





The operation continues to play a central role in deterring and suppressing piracy and other illicit maritime activities, protecting vulnerable vessels including those carrying humanitarian assistance, monitoring shadow fleet activities, and safeguarding critical submarine infrastructure.





Commenting on the engagement, Vice Admiral Villanueva said: “This roundtable provided an opportunity to explain the contribution of ATALANTA, as part of the EU's efforts in the region, to fighting maritime crimes in the Indian Ocean and how to address common challenges with our partners.





The visit to India also marks an important milestone in strengthening our cooperation with the Indian Navy, with whom we will sign a Common Operational Framework Document.”





Ivo Schutte, Head of Division for Asia Pacific Regional/Indo-Pacific at the European External Action Service and the EU representative to the IORA Committee of Senior Officials Meeting, stressed the importance of developing stronger institutional links.





He said: “The EU is committed to ensuring that Team Europe and IORA work together to enhance the maritime security ecosystem through reinforcing existing projects and initiatives, and exploring new ways to enhance collaboration.”





The engagement reflects the EU’s growing strategic focus on the Indo-Pacific, a region increasingly central to global trade, supply chains and security. The bloc became an IORA dialogue partner in October 2023, while France is a full IORA member and Germany and Italy participate as dialogue partners.





Maritime crime remains one of the four core thematic priorities of the IORA Working Group for Maritime Safety and Security. The group is chaired by Australia, with India serving as the coordinating country.





EU-India maritime cooperation has expanded significantly in recent years. In January 2026, both sides signed a Security and Defence Partnership covering maritime security, the defence industry and technology, cyber and hybrid threats, space cooperation, and counterterrorism. Joint naval exercises, operational engagement and port visits have further strengthened bilateral collaboration.





Both partners continue to support freedom of navigation, secure maritime trade routes and adherence to international law across the Indo-Pacific. India assumed the IORA chairmanship from Sri Lanka in November 2025 for the 2025-2027 term under the theme, “Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region”, providing additional momentum for regional maritime cooperation.





Agencies







