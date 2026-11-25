



Karnataka is poised to further strengthen its position in India's rapidly expanding space sector, with space technology company Pixxel planning a new 250,000 sq ft satellite manufacturing facility in the state.





The proposed facility, named GigaPixxel, is expected to be established near Kempegowda International Airport on the outskirts of Bangalore. The site is currently under construction, with its inauguration targeted for March or April 2027.





According to state IT and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge, the project represents a major addition to Karnataka's space technology ecosystem, which already includes the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), key Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) centres, private space firms and a well-developed supplier network.





Kharge said, "Pixxel's planned 250,000 sq ft satellite facility is a significant addition to Karnataka's SpaceTech ecosystem."





GigaPixxel is being designed to support the simultaneous production of around 50 satellites in its initial phase, with capacity expected to increase to 100 satellites as operations scale up. The expanded infrastructure is intended to enhance satellite manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing capabilities for both domestic and international customers.





The investment aligns with Karnataka's SpaceTech Policy, under which the state is pursuing dedicated space manufacturing clusters and shared testing facilities to attract investment and strengthen its position as a centre for space research, innovation and advanced manufacturing.





Founded in 2019, Pixxel specialises in hyperspectral imaging satellites capable of capturing data across hundreds of light wavelengths. The technology enables users to identify materials and detect environmental changes beyond the capabilities of conventional imaging systems. Key applications include agriculture, environmental monitoring, climate-related analysis and resource mapping.





The company already operates its MegaPixxel satellite manufacturing facility in Bangalore, spanning about 30,000 sq ft. The much larger GigaPixxel project will significantly expand the firm's production footprint as it prepares for growing demand from government agencies and commercial customers in India and overseas.





The development also reinforces Bangalore's status as the country's leading private space technology hub, with Karnataka seeking to attract more investment, foster innovation and build a stronger commercial space manufacturing base in the years ahead.





Agencies







