



Denmark has reaffirmed its support for India’s bid for permanent membership of a reformed United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and endorsed the early conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), as the two countries reviewed and expanded their strategic partnership during the 5th Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi.





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar co-chaired the meeting with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, with both sides undertaking a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation under the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership, which has become a key pillar of relations since its launch in 2020.





A major outcome of the meeting was the adoption of the Joint Action Plan 2027-31, which will guide the next phase of cooperation between the two countries. Both governments also expressed their intention to formally unveil an elevated Comprehensive Green Strategic Partnership at the Prime Ministerial level in the future, reflecting the growing breadth and ambition of bilateral ties.





The two ministers oversaw the exchange of several important agreements, including a renewed Memorandum of Understanding on skill development, vocational education and entrepreneurship, a renewed Cultural Exchange Program between the two countries, and a Memorandum of Understanding between India’s International Financial Services Centres Authority and the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.





Defence and security cooperation featured prominently in the discussions. Both sides agreed to explore deeper collaboration in these areas and welcomed the inaugural Maritime Security Dialogue held in June 2026. India and Denmark also committed to strengthening engagement on defence industry cooperation and counter-terrorism.





The ministers reviewed progress made through existing Joint Working Groups and examined opportunities to expand collaboration across a wide range of sectors. These included renewable energy, clean technologies, water management, maritime affairs, healthcare, agriculture, food processing, scientific research, innovation and mobility.





Recognising the increasing importance of advanced technologies, the two countries agreed to deepen cooperation in emerging and frontier sectors.





Discussions covered artificial intelligence, quantum computing and cyber security, while both sides also identified new opportunities in space and Arctic affairs. To support future collaboration, India and Denmark agreed to establish dedicated technology and climate dialogues.





The meeting noted that frequent high-level exchanges, including royal visits as well as engagements between Prime Ministers and ministers, have continued to provide strategic direction and momentum to the bilateral relationship.





Economic cooperation also received significant attention. As trade and investment ties continue to expand, Denmark reiterated its support for the early signing of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. The two sides additionally reviewed implementation of the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement signed in 2024.





They also welcomed progress towards operationalising a healthcare recruitment partnership between the Government of Kerala and Denmark’s Ministry of Senior Citizens, an initiative designed to address skilled workforce requirements while creating opportunities for Indian professionals.





EAM Jaishankar and Rasmussen exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual concern, discussed coordination in multilateral forums and agreed to maintain regular diplomatic consultations ahead of the next engagement between the Prime Ministers of the two countries.





The ministers further agreed that the 6th Joint Commission Meeting will be held in Copenhagen on a mutually convenient date.





Following the meeting, Jaishankar highlighted the wide-ranging nature of bilateral cooperation in a post on X.





"Co-chaired a productive Joint Commission Meeting with FM Lars Løkke Rasmussen of Denmark. Reviewed India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership in water, shipping and renewable energy. Also assessed our cooperation on food processing, health, education and skilling, P2P, culture, trade, S&T, polar, space, industrial, and security domains," he wrote.





The External Affairs Minister added that the two sides had also "Exchanged perspectives on relevant regional, multilateral and global issues" and remained committed to further strengthening India-Denmark relations.





The latest meeting underscores the steady evolution of India-Denmark ties from a predominantly economic relationship into a broader strategic partnership encompassing green technologies, maritime security, advanced innovation, defence cooperation, climate initiatives and global governance reform.





Denmark’s renewed backing for India’s permanent membership in a reformed UNSC also reflects growing international support for New Delhi’s long-standing campaign for greater representation in global institutions.





ANI







