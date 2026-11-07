



The British High Commission in India has marked Diwali by celebrating the growing strength of UK-India relations and the successful implementation of the landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), describing the festival as an especially significant occasion this year.





In a message shared on social media, the High Commission said the festival of lights carried added meaning following the delivery of the trade agreement, which is expected to expand economic cooperation between the two countries.





“The Diwali smiles are extra bright this year! With our landmark Free Trade Agreement delivered and loads more ahead for the modern UK-India partnership, we had loads to celebrate. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating!” the British High Commission in India stated.





The celebrations come several months after the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) entered into force in July, representing a major milestone in bilateral economic relations and reinforcing long-term trade and investment cooperation.





The agreement is designed to deepen economic integration between the two countries through greater market access, trade liberalisation and tariff reductions. It is expected to strengthen commercial ties while creating fresh opportunities for businesses operating in both markets.





Under the pact, India is set to receive zero-duty access for nearly 99 per cent of its exports to the United Kingdom, accounting for almost the entire value of bilateral trade covered under the agreement. The arrangement is expected to boost India's export competitiveness, encourage investment flows and support job creation across a range of sectors.





The agreement also contains what has been described as one of the most comprehensive services sector commitments ever offered by the UK under a free trade agreement, providing expanded opportunities for Indian service providers and professionals.





Beyond the economic partnership, diplomatic missions in India used the Diwali season to celebrate cultural ties and people-to-people connections, with several embassies organising festivities involving their staff.





Japan’s Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, marked his third Diwali in the country by celebrating with Indian and Japanese colleagues at the Embassy of Japan. Sharing a video of the occasion, he highlighted the joy of experiencing the festival alongside embassy staff.





The celebrations featured traditional diyas, colourful rangoli patterns, marigold decorations and staff members dressed in traditional Indian attire.





“Celebrated Diwali with all the Embassy staff! Sharing the joy of this beautiful festival with both Indian and Japanese colleagues made my 3rd Diwali in India even more memorable. Happy Diwali!!” Ono Keiichi wrote.





The French Embassy in India also showcased its annual Diwali celebrations through a light-hearted video featuring embassy personnel and French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou.





The footage showed embassy employees preparing for the occasion before unveiling festive decorations and participating in the lighting of a traditional brass diya adorned with marigold flowers.





Thierry Mathou was seen taking part in the ceremonial lamp-lighting and extending his greetings for the festival.





“Diwali is a beautiful celebration of life, hope and new beginnings. May this festival bring joy to every home and continue to strengthen the bonds of friendship between France and India,” he said.





Diwali, widely known as the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated on 8 November 2026. The five-day celebration began with Dhanteras on 6 November, followed by Choti Diwali on 7 November.





The main Diwali festivities and Lakshmi Puja will take place on 8 November, followed by Govardhan Puja on 9 November and Bhai Dooj on 10 November.





Across India and within diplomatic missions, the festival continues to be marked through the lighting of diyas, colourful rangoli displays, prayers dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, and the exchange of sweets and festive greetings, reflecting both its cultural significance and its role in strengthening international friendships.





ANI







