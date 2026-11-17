



Former United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Washington must respect India’s right to defend itself and uphold a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism, while emphasising that America’s relationships with India and Pakistan are fundamentally different.





Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Saturday, Blinken described the India-US relationship as global in scope, shaped by shared strategic interests. By contrast, he said Washington’s engagement with Pakistan remained largely regional

“India is a global force,” he said, noting that the partnership and common interests between Washington and New Delhi were “really global in nature.”





By contrast, he characterised the US-Pakistan relationship as primarily regional. While noting that cooperation with Islamabad would remain necessary in areas such as counter-terrorism, he stressed that Washington’s ties with India and Pakistan should not be viewed as equivalent.





“We have to have a zero-tolerance policy for terrorism. Period. And that means that we have to have respect for India's right to defend itself,” Blinken said.





He argued that U.S. policy should support India’s efforts to respond to terrorist attacks while also pursuing diplomacy aimed at preventing escalation between India and Pakistan. According to Blinken, such efforts are essential given the significant destructive capabilities possessed by both nuclear-armed neighbours.





Reflecting on America’s historical engagement with Pakistan, Blinken suggested that strategic priorities during the Cold War and the conflict in Afghanistan may have led successive U.S. administrations to be less critical of Pakistan’s civil-military establishment. He added that there remains scope for Washington to do more in addressing these issues.





Discussing India-U.S. relations, Blinken described the transformation in bilateral ties over recent decades as one of the most significant strategic shifts in modern diplomacy. He noted that the relationship had evolved from a period of estrangement into a distinctive strategic partnership built on shared interests and strong people-to-people links.





“We moved from estrangement to a genuine and, in some ways, unique partnership, built on a convergence of strategic interests. Of course, it is also underpinned by the profound people-to-people connections between our societies,” he said.





Blinken identified advanced technology cooperation as a major driver of future collaboration. He highlighted opportunities in space exploration, quantum technologies and artificial intelligence, describing these sectors as the next stage in the evolution of the partnership.





“The next step is tech cooperation, our ability to work in space, tech, quantum, and artificial intelligence,” he said.





On India’s relationship with Russia, Blinken acknowledged the longstanding historical ties between New Delhi and Moscow. He said Washington understands the depth of that relationship and does not expect India to terminate its connections with Russia, even where policy differences exist.





“There will be places where we don't have the same perspectives. For Russia, we understand there is deep history between India and Russia. So, we don't want them to end it,” he said.





Addressing broader global developments, Blinken argued that the world is experiencing a profound period of transformation driven by rapid technological change, widening inequality and shifting geopolitical power centres. He pointed to the unprecedented pace of technological adoption, noting that ChatGPT reached 50 million users in just one month, compared with 75 years for the telephone.





He said innovation is increasingly being led by the private sector while governments struggle to adapt. Rising inequality, he added, has fuelled concern among many younger people who feel they are being left behind economically and socially.





Blinken warned that the United States could undermine its own long-term competitiveness if it damages cooperation between government, universities and research institutions, or becomes less welcoming to highly skilled international talent.





“The biggest danger I think we face is a huge self-inflicted wound,” he said.





Commenting on U.S. domestic politics, Blinken said recent midterm election results reflected factors extending beyond the traditional challenges faced by the party occupying the White House. He attributed voter dissatisfaction in part to concerns over living costs and perceptions of corruption.





Turning to the Middle East, Blinken described the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran, launched earlier this year, as “a war of choice”. He argued that the first Trump administration’s withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) contributed to the current crisis.





According to Blinken, the nuclear agreement required Iran to export 97% of its enriched uranium, imposed limits on centrifuge operations and subjected Tehran’s nuclear activities to extensive international inspections. He said Iran accelerated its nuclear activities after the United States withdrew from the accord in 2018, but maintained that military action alone would not resolve the issue.





“It is very hard to try to force this Iranian regime to capitulate; it is possible to get it to negotiate. And these are very different things,” he said.





Calling for an “off-ramp” to the conflict, Blinken warned that continued escalation could threaten regional infrastructure, U.S. military installations and partner nations across the region.





He also highlighted growing concerns over energy security, noting that the Strait of Hormuz has become a significant challenge for global energy supplies following repeated Iranian restrictions on access to one of the world’s most important oil transit routes.





On the wider West Asia conflict, Blinken reiterated his support for a two-state solution, arguing that lasting stability requires both a secure Israel and a sovereign Palestinian state.





“There are seven million Jews in Israel. There are seven million Arabs and Palestinians between Israel proper, the West Bank and Gaza. No one is going anywhere despite what extremists on both sides would like to see happen,” he said.





“The solution remains, I fully believe, even though this is not a popular view, a secure Israel and a sovereign state of Palestine,” he added.





Agencies







