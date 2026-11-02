



All nine people aboard a private Learjet-60 were killed after the aircraft crashed into a residential area in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday, creating a huge fireball and leaving a large crater near a busy roadway.





The business jet had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was travelling to the Bahamas when it went down shortly before 12:50 p.m. local time. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the fatalities, describing the incident as a “horrific tragedy”.





According to federal authorities, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is dispatching a team to assist the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.





Witness videos captured the moment the aircraft plunged almost vertically from the sky before striking the ground and exploding. Thick black smoke billowed over the area as flames burned around shattered pavement and aircraft debris scattered across the crash site.





The jet came down near the junction of Military Trail and 10th Avenue North, narrowly missing nearby homes and passing vehicles. Authorities initially said it was unclear whether any residential properties had suffered significant damage.





Officials identified the aircraft as a privately operated Learjet 60. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport spokesperson Jim Reynolds confirmed it was a private flight and said the aircraft carried the tail number N722BD. The identities of those on board had not been released immediately.





“This is definitely a tragedy,” Reynolds said.





Emergency crews, including firefighters and personnel from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, rapidly responded to the scene. Roads surrounding the crash area were closed in both directions, and motorists were urged to avoid the neighbourhood while investigators and rescue teams worked.





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the impact as a “cataclysmic plane crash”, saying it “looked like a missile going down” and left a substantial crater beside the road. There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries on the ground.





Additional details emerging from air traffic communications indicate the crew had reported turbulence, icing conditions and precipitation while cruising at approximately 35,000 feet. The pilots requested a higher altitude before the situation deteriorated rapidly. Flight data and radio transmissions suggest the aircraft then entered a steep, uncontrolled descent, prompting emergency distress calls before impact.





The crash also disrupted local infrastructure. A nearby worker reported that electricity in the area was cut for around two hours following the accident, while debris and damage forced extended road closures as investigators began examining the wreckage.





The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Authorities are expected to focus on flight data, cockpit communications, weather conditions and the aircraft's systems as they work to determine what led to one of Florida's deadliest aviation disasters of the year.





Agencies







