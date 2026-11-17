



Scientists at Patrice Lumumba Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN), a partner of TV BRICS, are developing a new generation of hybrid vertical-axis wind turbines designed to supply electricity to industrial facilities, residential developments, urban infrastructure and transport systems.





A key advantage of the technology is that the turbines do not need to be aligned with the direction of the wind. The vertical-axis rotor can capture airflow from multiple directions, enabling efficient operation even when wind conditions are constantly changing.





Researchers say this makes the system particularly well suited to areas affected by turbulent and gusty winds, including cities, coastal zones and rugged landscapes. Unlike conventional horizontal-axis wind turbines, which typically require orientation adjustments to face the wind, the proposed design can function independently without such mechanisms.





Another significant feature is the integration of both wind and solar power generation within a single system. By combining the two renewable energy sources, the developers aim to provide a more stable electricity supply while improving overall energy-generation efficiency.





The compact configuration allows wind and solar installations to operate together at the same site, helping to optimise land use and potentially reducing the space required for renewable-energy projects.





The turbines are also expected to generate less noise than many traditional wind-energy systems. This characteristic could support deployment in densely populated urban areas and locations close to residential communities, where noise concerns often limit renewable-energy installations.





Ease of maintenance is another major benefit highlighted by the research team. The generator and gearbox are positioned closer to ground level, allowing technicians to carry out servicing and repairs more easily and efficiently.





This arrangement also reduces the need for maintenance personnel to work at considerable heights, improving operational safety and simplifying routine inspections.





The development reflects broader efforts within Russia's renewable-energy sector to explore alternative technologies capable of operating efficiently across a wide range of environmental conditions.





Vertical-axis wind turbines have attracted growing international interest in recent years due to their suitability for urban environments, lower maintenance requirements and ability to perform in complex wind patterns.





By combining wind and solar generation within a compact vertical-axis design, the RUDN researchers aim to create a versatile renewable-energy solution capable of supporting the electricity needs of industrial operations, residential communities and modern urban infrastructure.





ANI







