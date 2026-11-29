



Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) has marked another important achievement in its commercial shipbuilding portfolio with the successful launch of the Next Generation Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD), Yard 1288, built for Luxembourg-based dredging and marine engineering company Jan De Nul (JDN).





The vessel was launched on 27 November 2026 by Ms Veerle Connings, Project Manager at Jan De Nul, during a ceremony attended by Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, Chairman and Managing Director of GSL. Senior GSL leadership present included Rear Admiral Nelson D’Souza, NM (Retd.), Director (Operations), Jahangeer Alam Ansari, Director (Finance), and Nagesh Das Pai, Director (CPP&BD), alongside representatives from Jan De Nul.





The newly launched dredger measures 83 metres in length and features a hopper capacity of 2,000 cubic metres, enabling it to efficiently collect, transport and discharge dredged material during coastal, port and channel maintenance operations.





A key feature of the vessel is its advanced hybrid propulsion architecture, reflecting the growing emphasis within the maritime industry on reducing emissions, improving fuel efficiency and supporting more sustainable dredging activities. The project highlights the increasing adoption of environmentally conscious technologies in specialised commercial vessels.





The launch also underscores Goa Shipyard Limited’s expanding capabilities beyond its traditional focus on naval construction. Widely recognised for delivering complex warships and patrol vessels, GSL has steadily broadened its expertise into specialised commercial shipbuilding, demonstrating its ability to meet demanding international standards and requirements.





Construction of a technologically advanced dredger for a globally recognised operator such as Jan De Nul further reinforces confidence in Indian shipbuilding capabilities and showcases GSL’s capacity to execute sophisticated maritime projects for overseas customers.





With the successful launch of Yard 1288, GSL continues to strengthen its position in the global shipbuilding market while supporting India's ambitions to become a leading maritime manufacturing hub.





The milestone represents another step forward in the shipyard’s efforts to diversify its order book and enhance its reputation in specialised commercial vessel construction.





Agencies







