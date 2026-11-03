



India has achieved an important breakthrough in quantum technology with the development of a portable six-qubit photonic quantum computer at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, under the National Quantum Mission (NQM). The indigenous system, known as Hexafon, operates using light and functions at room temperature, demonstrating a practical and scalable approach to quantum computing.





The achievement represents one of the most significant outcomes of the National Quantum Mission, a nationwide initiative that brings together approximately 200 researchers from 83 institutions spread across 20 states and three Union Territories.





The mission focuses on four major areas: quantum computing, quantum communication, quantum sensing, and quantum materials and devices.





Developed by the Quantum Optics and Quantum Information Laboratory at IISc, Bangalore, Hexafon is described as the first system of its kind. The platform creates a six-qubit quantum processor while utilising only two photons, showcasing an innovative approach that reduces hardware complexity while preserving advanced quantum functionality.





A key accomplishment of the system is the successful entanglement of all six qubits into a single quantum state. Quantum entanglement is one of the fundamental principles of quantum computing and enables correlations between qubits that are impossible in conventional computing systems. Establishing a fully entangled six-qubit state highlights the maturity of the platform and its ability to perform sophisticated quantum operations.





The researchers have also demonstrated four distinct entangled states, creating a versatile toolkit for quantum computing applications, secure communications, and future quantum information processing tasks. Such capabilities are essential for testing increasingly advanced quantum algorithms and protocols.





Among the notable achievements is the demonstration of quantum teleportation. This process enables the transfer of a quantum state from one location to another without physically moving the underlying particle carrying the information. Quantum teleportation is regarded as a foundational capability for future quantum networks and distributed quantum computing systems.





The IISc team has further demonstrated what is described as a first-of-its-kind implementation of boson sampling on a circuit-based architecture. Boson sampling is a specialised quantum computation problem that is considered difficult for conventional computers and is widely used as a benchmark for photonic quantum technologies.





Another important capability is quantum-secure communication. The platform enables physics-based public- and private-key encryption rooted in the quantum no-cloning principle, which prevents unknown quantum states from being copied perfectly. This characteristic offers inherent protection against interception and eavesdropping, making it highly relevant for next-generation cybersecurity applications.





The system is also fully programmable through universal logic gates, allowing it to execute a wide range of quantum algorithms and applications. This flexibility transforms Hexafon from a laboratory demonstration into a practical research platform capable of supporting future advances in quantum software and hardware development.





Photonic quantum computing has attracted growing international interest because photons can travel long distances with minimal loss and can operate without the extreme cooling requirements associated with several other quantum computing approaches. By functioning at room temperature, the IISc system benefits from reduced infrastructure demands and improved portability.





The achievement aligns closely with India's broader ambition to establish sovereign capabilities in critical and emerging technologies. Indigenous development of photonic quantum computing hardware strengthens technological self-reliance while fostering expertise across research institutions, industry partners and the emerging quantum ecosystem.





Looking ahead, the research team has identified the next objective as scaling the platform beyond six qubits. Expanding the number of qubits while maintaining performance and reliability will be a crucial step towards more powerful quantum processors capable of tackling increasingly complex scientific, industrial and national security challenges.





The successful development of Hexafon demonstrates that India is progressing from foundational quantum research towards the creation of practical quantum systems, positioning the country among the growing group of nations advancing indigenous quantum computing technologies.





Agencies







