



Zen Technologies is advancing the development of its indigenous HyperStrike long-range precision-strike system while simultaneously expanding manufacturing infrastructure to support future large-scale production.





The HyperStrike system, which has a reported strike range exceeding 400 kilometres, represents one of the company's most significant moves into advanced combat capabilities. Ongoing internal qualification trials are supporting the weapon's maturation as Zen Technologies prepares for the next stages of development.





The system was recently showcased at the North Tech Symposium 2026, where it was displayed alongside a range of advanced anti-drone systems, artificial intelligence-enabled technologies and autonomous warfare solutions. The exhibition highlighted the company's growing focus on next-generation battlefield capabilities and networked combat systems.





HyperStrike has emerged as a key element of Zen Technologies' broader strategy to expand beyond its traditional military training and simulation business. The project demonstrates the company's ambition to establish a presence in advanced combat systems, precision-guided weapons and strategic defence technologies.





Although detailed specifications relating to propulsion, warhead configuration and guidance systems have not been publicly disclosed, HyperStrike is being positioned as a long-range precision-strike capability designed to engage targets at significant stand-off distances.





Such systems are increasingly viewed as critical components of modern military operations, enabling forces to conduct precision engagements while reducing exposure to enemy defences.





To support the program's long-term prospects, Zen Technologies has outlined plans for an annual production capacity of approximately 1,80,000 HyperStrike units. The scale of the proposed manufacturing capability suggests confidence in both domestic and potential future demand for the system.





The development also reflects India's wider emphasis on indigenous defence production under the Make in India initiative. HyperStrike aligns with national efforts to strengthen self-reliance in critical military technologies while reducing dependence on imported weapon systems.





Industry observers regard the project as a notable example of the growing contribution of private-sector companies to India's advanced defence ecosystem.





Traditionally dominated by government-backed organisations, the sector is increasingly witnessing private enterprises undertaking the development of sophisticated weapon systems and emerging technologies.





If successfully qualified and inducted into service, HyperStrike could strengthen India's future long-range operational capabilities while providing an additional indigenous precision-strike option for the armed forces. The project further underlines Zen Technologies' evolution into a broader defence technology company focused on advanced, AI-enabled and autonomous warfare solutions.





Agencies







