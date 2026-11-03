



National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Vietnam’s President To Lam during his visit to Hanoi on 1-2 November and briefed him on the outcomes of his discussions with the country’s senior leadership.





During the meeting, Doval conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked To Lam, who is also General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, for his steadfast support in strengthening the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





He also recalled To Lam’s State visit to India in May, during which the two countries elevated their relationship to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reflecting the growing breadth of bilateral engagement.





As part of his visit, Doval held talks with Vietnam’s Minister of Public Security, General Luong Tam Quang. The discussions focused on cooperation in law enforcement, cyber security, maritime security and economic security.





Both sides agreed to deepen capacity-building efforts across these sectors, underlining the importance of security cooperation as a central pillar of the India-Vietnam partnership.





Doval also met Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, General Phan Van Giang, to review ongoing bilateral defence cooperation. The two sides agreed to further strengthen engagement and collaboration in the defence sector.





In separate discussions with Foreign Affairs Minister Le Hoai Trung, both countries explored preparations for commemorating the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027. The anniversary celebrations are expected to reflect the spirit and ambitions of the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





The visit also provided an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on regional and global developments, highlighting their shared interest in maintaining stability, security and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific region.





During his stay in Hanoi, Doval visited the historic Quan Su Pagoda, headquarters of the National Vietnam Buddhist Sangha. Buddhism was described as a "civilizational bridge" linking the people of India and Vietnam and reinforcing longstanding cultural ties between the two nations.





According to the Indian Embassy, the discussions throughout the visit reflected the "deep and mutually trusted civilizational partnership between India and Vietnam".





The visit enabled both countries to review progress under their Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and to assess opportunities for expanding cooperation across strategic, security, defence, economic and cultural domains.





India and Vietnam have also set an ambitious target of achieving $25 billion in annual bilateral trade by 2030, signalling their commitment to strengthening economic ties alongside growing strategic cooperation.





With security, defence, maritime collaboration, cyber resilience and economic engagement continuing to expand, the relationship remains one of the most significant partnerships in Southeast Asia for both nations.





PTI







