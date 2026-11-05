



India is moving steadily towards launching its first human deep-sea mission to a depth of up to 6,000 metres (19,690 feet) by 2028, according to Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.





Speaking at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2026, he outlined the country's growing ambitions in deep-ocean exploration and advanced scientific research.





Singh said India's ocean-related initiatives are increasingly being pursued through a mission-mode framework that brings together multiple departments and institutions. He emphasised that ocean sciences are now converging with space technology, nuclear science, geology, electronics and robotics to strengthen the country's maritime and deep-ocean capabilities.





Highlighting India's indigenous progress, the minister noted that the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in Chennai has already developed the capability to conduct trials at depths ranging from 5,000 to 6,000 metres in the Central Indian Ocean Basin. He also pointed to the Ocean Mineral Explorer, which is capable of carrying out high-resolution exploration of hydrothermal sulphide deposits, several of which have already been identified.





"India is aiming for global competitiveness through indigenous capabilities and international cooperation. Deep Ocean resources will be a major source of economic value addition for achieving Viksit Bharat 2047," Singh said.





Referring to the government's long-term commitment to the sector, he added, "PM Shri Narendra Modi ji's reference to the 'Deep Ocean Mission' consecutively twice in his Independence Day address reflects the priority accorded to ocean resources at the highest level and their strategic importance for India's future. India is progressing towards sending its first human deep-sea mission to a depth of up to 6,000 metres by 2028, marking an important milestone in the country's indigenous deep-ocean exploration program."





The planned mission forms part of India's broader Deep Ocean Mission, launched to strengthen the country's ability to explore and sustainably utilise deep-sea resources. A key component of this effort is the Samudrayaan initiative and the indigenously developed Matsya-6000 submersible, designed to carry a crew to extreme ocean depths and place India among a select group of nations possessing such capabilities.





The project has also accelerated the development of advanced technologies, including deep-sea navigation systems, life-support equipment, underwater communication networks, oceanographic sensors and specialised exploration platforms. These capabilities are expected to enhance scientific understanding of deep-sea ecosystems while supporting future resource exploration.





Singh also underscored the strategic significance of the maritime domain, noting that the Indian Ocean remains the only ocean in the world named after a country. Stressing the importance of the sector, he said, "Ocean is one of India's great frontiers; we are the only country in the world that has ocean named after us.





Thanks to PM Modi that only after 2014 this rather much underexplored asset has been sought to be explored in the manner it deserved to be."





The minister said India is pursuing a balanced approach that combines self-reliance with international collaboration, positioning ocean science and deep-sea technology as important contributors to economic growth, scientific advancement and national strategic interests in the decades ahead.





ANI







